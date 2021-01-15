For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Selena Gomez's most awaited Spanish love anthem 'De Una Vez' is here!

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released her highly anticipated Spanish-language single 'De Una Vez' ('At Once' in English).

The new Spanish song describes Selena Gomez's journey working on her mental health, overcoming past heartache.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared the stunning video of her new track, with a heartfelt caption: "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

The visual showcase Selena in a mythical house surrounded by magical visuals, where she steps into rooms representative of her evolution.

The music lovers were quick to admire their beloved singer for her song "De Una Vez", with a fan posting, "Selena you sound so good the vocals I'm shaking." Another wrote, "it's a masterpiece."

Revealing about her new song, Selena Gomez said in a statement: "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. 'It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.'

