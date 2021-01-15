For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2021 10:21

Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka, Deep Kalsi add pop vibe to 'Bajre da sitta'

MUMBAI: Singers Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka and Deep Kalsi have united to give a contemporary twist to the Punjabi folk song, Bajre da sitta.

Performed by Rashmeet and Deep Kalsi, with hip hop star Ikka adding a rap twist, the video of the rendition comes with a colourful pop vibe. It shows comedian Atul Khatri as an anxious father nudging his free-spirited daughter, essayed by Rashmeet, to find a groom and settle down.

Talking about the song, Rashmeet said: "‘Bajre da sitta' is a very popular Punjabi folk wedding song. Our upbeat take on this classic imbibes a blend of folk and old school hip-hop and we also added our own lyrics which talk about desi style of expression of love. It was an incredibly fun experience putting danceable number together and reintroducing a classic to the younger generation with a twist!"

Ikka added: "When I heard the song, I got the vibe of pure Punjabi essence well mixed with urban music. I wrote my part according to that only - it was great working with Deep Kalsi and Rashmeet Kaur. They're both fantastic and are so much into the music that it's a pleasure to work with them. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do."

For Kalsi, the song is a humble effort to salute the "farmer community that is the spirit and backbone of this country".

(Source: IANS)

