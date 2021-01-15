Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka, Deep Kalsi add pop vibe to 'Bajre da sitta'

MUMBAI: Singers Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka and Deep Kalsi have united to give a contemporary twist to the Punjabi folk song, Bajre da sitta.
Performed by Rashmeet and Deep Kalsi, with hip hop star Ikka adding a rap twist, the video of the rendition comes with a colourful pop vibe. It shows comedian Atul Khatri as an anxious father nudging his free-spirited daughter, essayed by Rashmeet, to find a groom and settle down.
Talking about the song, Rashmeet said: "‘Bajre da sitta' is a very popular Punjabi folk wedding song. Our upbeat take on this classic imbibes a blend of folk and old school hip-hop and we also added our own lyrics which talk about desi style of expression of love. It was an incredibly fun experience putting danceable number together and reintroducing a classic to the younger generation with a twist!"
Ikka added: "When I heard the song, I got the vibe of pure Punjabi essence well mixed with urban music. I wrote my part according to that only - it was great working with Deep Kalsi and Rashmeet Kaur. They're both fantastic and are so much into the music that it's a pleasure to work with them. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do."
For Kalsi, the song is a humble effort to salute the "farmer community that is the spirit and backbone of this country".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of devotional music right from its inception. Taking ahead his father’s legacy, T-Series’ Bhushan...read more
MUMBAI: Pokémon will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with some help from Katy Perry, who will be a part of the year-long P25 Music...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shakira has become the latest artiste to sell publishing rights of all her songs. The Grammy winner's catalogue includes 145 songs....read more
MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry loves being a working mom, though she says her daughter is the most important thing in her life. The singer welcomed her...read more
MUMBAI: If you thought Ariana Grande's original version of "34+35" was thrilling, wait until you hear the remix. The Positions singer first teased...read more