Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' beats Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' for most single-day streams

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ is on its way to becoming the biggest runaway hit of 2021.
The song that released last Thursday, January 7, marked the debut single from the 17-year-old singer-songwriter. The heartbreak song has listeners hooked as they have been taking to social media to share their reactions, theories and interpretations of the lyrics.
The hype has seemingly worked wonders for the track that has not only on its way up the Billboard charts but also smashing records with the number of online streams. According to reports, the tack has surpassed Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” to record the highest single-day streams for a song by a female artist in US Spotify history.
Other reports state that over 16,000 copies have been sold and the track has been streamed over 21 million times in the U.S over the first three days of its release.
According to a report on billboard.com, the song is currently No. 1 on the U.S. daily charts for both Apple Music and Spotify, with its new high of nearly 5.7 million daily plays on the latter service outnumbering the totals of the top 7-most-played songs combined.
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: Country music star, Stephanie Quayle, is rounding out her video series "From Horses to Horsepower" with the third video, "By Heart," in...read more
MUMBAI: Heera, the latest single by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is capturing hearts not only with its melody but also for its video that showcases the...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin drew from her life to create Tu kya jaane, her new song that has been winning her acclaim from fans.read more
MUMBAI: Anyone who has heard Khaab (the song that inspired 'Photo' from Luka Chuppi) on the loop is in for a treat. Akhil is back with a love song...read more