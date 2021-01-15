For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2021 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' beats Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' for most single-day streams

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ is on its way to becoming the biggest runaway hit of 2021.

The song that released last Thursday, January 7, marked the debut single from the 17-year-old singer-songwriter. The heartbreak song has listeners hooked as they have been taking to social media to share their reactions, theories and interpretations of the lyrics.

The hype has seemingly worked wonders for the track that has not only on its way up the Billboard charts but also smashing records with the number of online streams. According to reports, the tack has surpassed Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” to record the highest single-day streams for a song by a female artist in US Spotify history.

Other reports state that over 16,000 copies have been sold and the track has been streamed over 21 million times in the U.S over the first three days of its release.

According to a report on billboard.com, the song is currently No. 1 on the U.S. daily charts for both Apple Music and Spotify, with its new high of nearly 5.7 million daily plays on the latter service outnumbering the totals of the top 7-most-played songs combined.

