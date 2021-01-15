Neha Bhasin: High time women 'rise in love' instead of 'fall in love'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin drew from her life to create Tu kya jaane, her new song that has been winning her acclaim from fans.
"One of the best things that happened during lockdown is we finished a lot of pending work, and this song was one of them. When I started writing the song a year ago, I was actually upset with my husband (composer Sameer Uddin) because he was oddly occupied with making music. Honestly, I am a demanding wife and a drama queen! I was missing him and seeking his attention, so I started writing 'Tu ki jaane, dil da haal toh dil hi jaane' and I went on to write the song," Neha told IANS.
The singer added: "I think women are always taught to give love but never to demand love. In the song, I am saying that it should be a two-way process, to have that divine connection. I wanted to move away from darkness after a break-up and we women should always learn to rise in love instead of fall in love."
The video features supermodel Bardeep Dhiman along with Neha and it is directed by Prayrit Seth and produced by her husband Sameer Uddin.
The video has strong images of intimacy, and Neha explains the concept: "It was the idea of the director. The fact is when we are in our naked form, in our bare form, it is very synonymous to when we are in pain. The feeling of pain is very naked, so I think what our director wanted to show through the imagery is that the two are synonymous."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: Anyone who has heard Khaab (the song that inspired 'Photo' from Luka Chuppi) on the loop is in for a treat. Akhil is back with a love song...read more
MUMBAI: COVID-19 pandemic brought in a huge lifestyle change in most of us. As travel was restricted for most of the bit last year, people chose to...read more
MUMBAI: While there was much less clubbing in 2020, Dua Lipa did have access to one of the most exclusive spots in the country: the Hadid family farm...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities stood up in support of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after Adnan Sami reacted to a troll who raised a question on...read more
MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their...read more