Khaab-fame singer Akhil's Dooja Pyaar is an ode to love

MUMBAI: Anyone who has heard Khaab (the song that inspired 'Photo' from Luka Chuppi) on the loop is in for a treat. Akhil is back with a love song that is sure to dominate the playlists of music listeners. Sony Music India releases Akhil's Dooja Pyaar, a song that echoes the sentiments around first love and loving again after being hurt.

With super hit songs such as Dooriyan, Teri Kami and Zindagi that have raked in millions of views to his credit, Akhil brings his signature magic in his latest love song. Sung by Akhil, penned by Raj Fatehpur and with music by SunnyVik, Dooja Pyaar features Akhil and actress Sanjna Singh.

Akhil says, "I am thrilled to offer Dooja Pyaar to music lovers. It makes me very happy to have listeners who connect with my style of music and the themes that are depicted in them. This new song is a celebration of love. I want to convey to people that braving through hurt for love is worth it through Dooja Pyaar."

Lyricist Raj Fatehpur says, "The lyrics of Dooja Pyaar came to me very naturally. The experience of writing this song was amazing, but I didn't know how it is going to sound towards completion. It is amazing how Dooja Pyaar has shaped up. I am very excited now that it's out now."

