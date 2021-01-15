Katy Perry reveals the most important thing in her life

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry loves being a working mom, though she says her daughter is the most important thing in her life.
The singer welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiance Orlando Bloom in August last year.
"She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"," she said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child. She shot a music video for "Not the end of the world", and teamed up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help her with the shoot.
On roping in Deschanel, whom Perry was often mistaken for at the beginning of her career, the singer said: "I was so happy being a mother, but I was like 'Oh, there's this idea in the back of my head'. I knew that time marches on and now was the time so I reached out to her personally, and it was amazing. She showed up for me while I was on maternity leave, basically."
"As a pop star, you don't really have a 9 to 5, so it's all up to me to create a schedule and balance, and she was totally down and thought it was fun. I truly believe that mothers are the most powerful beings on the planet, and when women get together and support each other, it's incredible," she added.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: If you thought Ariana Grande's original version of "34+35" was thrilling, wait until you hear the remix. The Positions singer first teased...read more
MUMBAI: After giving significant number of hits in 2020, VYRL Originals is all geared up for 2021 with their first release of the year. With back to...read more
MUMBAI: There are many young geniuses in our country but surpassing everyone’s expectations are the BYJU’s Young Genius guests who are surprising the...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past...read more