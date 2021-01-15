Jonita Gandhi: Pandemic allowed me time to realign my goals

MUMBAI: COVID-19 pandemic brought in a huge lifestyle change in most of us. As travel was restricted for most of the bit last year, people chose to focus on their mental health and made the best use of the time while they were at home. Same was the situation with singer Jonita Gandhi who got some time off to introspect about certain things in her life.

"The forced halt to my typical schedule during this pandemic gave me the time to focus on things that I’ve wanted to do, work on skills that I’ve wanted to develop, reevaluate my priorities and personal desires, and prioritize myself and my mental well-being. I think overall, the time that I’ve had to introspect. Pandemic allowed me to realign my goals and create a clearer picture of what I want to manifest for my future. I felt a strong sense of fulfillment having been able to work on some of the self-initiated projects that have been sitting on a back burner for some time," expressed Jonita whose known for her songs in movies like Race 3, Baaghi to name a few.

She further added, " I spent more time than I have been able to in years with my family that did remind me of what's really important to me."

Meanwhile, Jonita is working on her independent singles and has a couple of projects that will be releasing soon on her YouTube channel.