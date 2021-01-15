Fans are convinced Selena Gomez's 'De Una Vez' is about Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past love that fans were convinced could be Justin Bieber, 26.

“De una vez por toda’/Soy más fuerte,” she then pronounces, translating to, “Once and for all/I’m stronger alone.” The powerful message of the tune seemingly echoes the vibes of her back-to-back Rare singles, including her first-ever #1 “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” Despite the troubles of the relationship she sings about on “De Unz Vez,” she sings about having no regrets about the past, saying her roof is now bulletproof (Or, “pero ahora este techo es antibalas,” in Spanish).

Spanish speaking fans immediately went to Twitter with their theories as others quickly translated the lyrics on Google. “Justin Bieber after translating DE UNA VEZ,” one fan wrote, including a .GIF of a guy crying as he puts down his phone. “I thought Selena singing in Spanish as a way to attract attention because she no longer have Justin to do so ! But I WAS WRONG ,Girlie still wrote the song about him HELP jghghghhgh,” another added, as several tweeted “Justin vibes.”

Selena stunned in the ’70s inspired video itself, wearing a midi-length floral dress adorned with a glowing pink heart. In the Los Pèrez directed clip, she makes her way through the green-carpeted house (which gave us serious Gucci vibes) as she makes her way from a bedroom, the kitchen and a living room. At one point, she leans against a wall-papered corner which begins to crumble and crack. Towards the end of the video, items — including a suitcase and guitar, perhaps belonging to the lover in question — fly through the broken roof of the house in a stormy fashion. A title screen in Spanish reads “dance with me” at the end.