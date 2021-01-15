Dua Lipa narrates 'What Life Is Like' at the Hadid Family Farm

MUMBAI: While there was much less clubbing in 2020, Dua Lipa did have access to one of the most exclusive spots in the country: the Hadid family farm.

For more than a year, the Grammy-winning singer has been dating Anwar Hadid, the model son of Yolanda Hadid and younger brother to Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. As such, the performer has gotten to spend some quality time amid the coronavirus pandemic with the famous family at their Pennsylvania escape, where Gigi spent much of her first pregnancy before giving birth in September 2020.

So, what exactly is life like there? Well, to start, it includes coats, goats and horses.

"Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast," she described to Rolling Stone for her cover interview. "Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals." According to the magazine, those animals now also include two pygmy goats, Funky and Bam-Bam, that the performer gifted her boyfriend for Christmas.

"You can take them inside," she said of the animals. "They love a cuddle."

While the two stars are notably and purposefully private about their romance, Lipa did disclose that she's "very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others." And, if you're a fan hoping for some more insight, just listen to her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

"When I was creating the first album, a lot of what was going on in my life was about heartbreak," she shared with Rolling Stone. "This time around, I was feeling so happy and things were going so well, I was like, 'OK, I need to be able to portray this feeling in a way that doesn't feel cheesy to me.' I don't know why I thought that when you're a pop artist and you make a happy song, then all of a sudden it's just not cool. I kind of just had to let that go."

Ballads included. "There was a point where I was like, 'Oh, everybody loves a ballad. Maybe I should make one,'" she recalled. "But that wasn't what I was feeling. I was like, ‘F--k it. It's a fun record. That's what it is.'"

It was also successful, having since become one of the top album of 2020 and a Grammy nominee for Album of the Year. After being asked about the possible power of her beauty in the interview, Lipa made it clear that's not the reason for her accomplishments. "I've never really seen being pretty or beautiful as some kind of power. It's never been something that I identify with...I feel like I was a little bit shortchanged in a way [by the question], because I don't feel like I've gotten to where I am because of that," she told the interviewer. "I'm extremely hardworking and driven, and I feel like that's the reason why I got to where I am, through my hard work and my drive, and I just wanted to make that clear because it has been playing on my mind."