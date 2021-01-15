For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Country Music Star Stephanie Quayle Releases "By Heart" Video as the Third Installment of Her "From Horses to Horsepower" Series in Partnership with Iconic Motorcycle Brand Harley- Davidson(R)

MUMBAI: Country music star, Stephanie Quayle, is rounding out her video series "From Horses to Horsepower" with the third video, "By Heart," in partnership with motorcycle brand Harley- Davidson®. The video series details Stephanie's journey becoming a new rider and experiencing the freedom of the open road alongside her mentor, riding companion and mother, Eileen.

The cinematically shot video captures Stephanie's experience riding for the very first time on the roads she "knows by heart" with her mom by her side -- back in her home state of Montana.

“Seeing and feeling the Big Sky country roads I grew up on from the seat of my Harley was absolutely exhilarating," explains Quayle. "There are not enough words to describe how special it is to experience this together with my mom and to soak up every minute of her mentorship. It is a magical thing - riding is individual and can be a collective experience at the same time. The roads we will ride together are limitless!”"There's a freedom and a new confidence that's now a part of me because of this journey," says Quayle. “I find a peace inside my helmet unlike anywhere else, so much so that I practiced singing 'By Heart' over and over again while riding before we headed into the studio. This new music and my Harley will forever be connected and that feeling is branded in my soul!“

The video follows Stephanie's release of "By Heart" as her latest single. The touching song is available now wherever you find great new music!

