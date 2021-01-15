For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2021 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

B-Towners support Adnan Sami as he shuts up troll on Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities stood up in support of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after Adnan Sami reacted to a troll who raised a question on the quality of her voice.

"Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad...It's better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!" Adnan Sami tweeted.

The singer's tweet came in response to a troll who wrote: "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice."

A few others of the Bollywood fraternity have also reacted to the troll and defending the Bharat Ratna singer.

"One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar. One of the reasons I believe in devil is because of her haters," tweeted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

"I pray to God that in next life Lata Mangeshkar haters are born as humans like us who can understand beauty and understand what is truly divine," he wrote in another tweet.

"In her hey day, which lasted a long time, Lata Mangeshkar had an unmistakably mellifluous voice. Listen to just Lag Ja Gale to know that. Maybe you refer to the late 80's & 90's when, with age, her singing got screechy. I guess, In India, fans dont let you stop when you should," expressed screenwriter and film editor Apurva Asrani.

"Twitter is the best medium for misers who mock respected stalwarts just to gain followers. Worthless people who can't ever reach that level but have opinions that no one cares for. Instead of commenting or questioning one should block them!! #Latamangeshkar #Respect," shared actress Koena Mitra.

(Source: IANS)

