B-Towners support Adnan Sami as he shuts up troll on Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities stood up in support of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after Adnan Sami reacted to a troll who raised a question on the quality of her voice.
"Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad...It's better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!" Adnan Sami tweeted.
The singer's tweet came in response to a troll who wrote: "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice."
A few others of the Bollywood fraternity have also reacted to the troll and defending the Bharat Ratna singer.
"One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar. One of the reasons I believe in devil is because of her haters," tweeted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.
"I pray to God that in next life Lata Mangeshkar haters are born as humans like us who can understand beauty and understand what is truly divine," he wrote in another tweet.
"In her hey day, which lasted a long time, Lata Mangeshkar had an unmistakably mellifluous voice. Listen to just Lag Ja Gale to know that. Maybe you refer to the late 80's & 90's when, with age, her singing got screechy. I guess, In India, fans dont let you stop when you should," expressed screenwriter and film editor Apurva Asrani.
"Twitter is the best medium for misers who mock respected stalwarts just to gain followers. Worthless people who can't ever reach that level but have opinions that no one cares for. Instead of commenting or questioning one should block them!! #Latamangeshkar #Respect," shared actress Koena Mitra.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past...read more
MUMBAI: Following the tearaway success of 'Tesla Navigation', Irish rap riser 7th Obi pulls out another single from his forthcoming 'Love &...read more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined forces for a new remix of Grande’s Positions track “34+35.” The pop star began...read more
MUMBAI: Country music star, Stephanie Quayle, is rounding out her video series "From Horses to Horsepower" with the third video, "By Heart," in...read more