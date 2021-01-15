Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat team up for '34+35' Remix

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined forces for a new remix of Grande’s Positions track “34+35.”
The pop star began teasing the song this week on social media, with a clip featuring a television broadcasting three unidentified figures. Hours before releasing the track, she revealed her collaborators and the single artwork. The lyric video continues the animated figure theme found in the artwork.
Their remix builds on the song about satisfying sexual desire “all night.” “Can we stay up all night, fuck a jet lag/You bring your fine ass and overnight bag,” Doja Cat raps on her verse. “Rock you like a baby/But you know I’m ’bout to keep you up,” Megan Thee Stallion raps later. “Welcome to my channel and/Today I’m bout to teach you sum.”
She's enlisted the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as she revealed a secret 34+35 remix Thursday on Instagram, after teasing the project to her 216million followers the day before.
