For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jan 2021 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat team up for '34+35' Remix

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined forces for a new remix of Grande’s Positions track “34+35.”

The pop star began teasing the song this week on social media, with a clip featuring a television broadcasting three unidentified figures. Hours before releasing the track, she revealed her collaborators and the single artwork. The lyric video continues the animated figure theme found in the artwork.

Their remix builds on the song about satisfying sexual desire “all night.” “Can we stay up all night, fuck a jet lag/You bring your fine ass and overnight bag,” Doja Cat raps on her verse. “Rock you like a baby/But you know I’m ’bout to keep you up,” Megan Thee Stallion raps later. “Welcome to my channel and/Today I’m bout to teach you sum.”

She's enlisted the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as she revealed a secret 34+35 remix Thursday on Instagram, after teasing the project to her 216million followers the day before.

Tags
Ariana Grande Megan Thee Stallion Doja Cat 34+35 Remix
Related news
News | 15 Jan 2021

Ariana Grande to collaborate with this artist!

MUMBAI: If you thought Ariana Grande's original version of "34+35" was thrilling, wait until you hear the remix. The Positions singer first teased fans with the upcoming song on Jan. 13, alluding to two mysterious collaborators that had people in a tailspin trying to guess who they were.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift breaks record of 45 Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time tallied at No. 1 (on the chart dated Jan. 16).

read more
News | 24 Dec 2020

See Pete Davidson reaction to ex Ariana Grande's engagement

MUMBAI: With the entire world celebrating Ariana Grande’s engagement to Dalton Gomez, fans have been wondering about the reaction of a certain someone.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is a bride-to-be! On Sunday, the singer, 27, showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos shared on Instagram with Dalton Gomez. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her engagement ring.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vh1 celebrates its 'Sweet Sixteen' in style with their first ever Digital Award Party!

MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their...read more

2
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced devotional song ‘Hare Krishna Hare’ out now

MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of devotional music right from its inception. Taking ahead his father’s legacy, T-Series’ Bhushan...read more

3
Fans are convinced Selena Gomez's 'De Una Vez' is about Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past...read more

4
Furtados School of Music launches a program for toddlers and parents to bond in lockdown

MUMBAI: Furtados School of Music announces the launch of Infant-Toddler (12 months to 3 years) music sessions titled ‘Moments of Music & Magic’....read more

5
Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat team up for '34+35' Remix

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined forces for a new remix of Grande’s Positions track “34+35.” The pop star began...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games