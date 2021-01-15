7th Obi presents his latest block rockin' single 'Highschool'

MUMBAI: Following the tearaway success of 'Tesla Navigation', Irish rap riser 7th Obi pulls out another single from his forthcoming 'Love & Goodluck' project. 'Highschool', produced by longtime collaborator LHK, who has worked on three tracks on the album, introduces a block rockin' beat with exploratory piano keys, allowing for Obi to treat his auto-tuned vocal like an instrument over the top.
The rap upstart has his gaze set firmly on the future. Born in Nigeria before moving to Waterford, Ireland, he’s an artist steadily securing his stake on the rap scene. Originally birthed by SoundCloud and therefore tracing the same path as many rappers before him, 7th Obi fuses all kinds of genres from jazz to trap and hip-hop, touching on influences like Pi’erre Bourne, Travis Scott and Lancey Foux and creating moods designed to take listeners out of their day-to-day lives.
Obi's time spent growing up in Ireland gave him what he terms his “superpower,” in that being the only black kid meant that he was automatically singled out and made to feel different. Now, his lack of need for validation means he’s secure in making whatever out-there sonics he likes, confident in his own abilities. His Irish peers like Rejjie Snow and Jafaris became role models to look up to in the music game, and with his eyes set on the future, 7th Obi is just getting started.
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined forces for a new remix of Grande’s Positions track “34+35.” The pop star began...read more
MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their...read more
MUMBAI: Country music star, Stephanie Quayle, is rounding out her video series "From Horses to Horsepower" with the third video, "By Heart," in...read more
MUMBAI: COVID-19 pandemic brought in a huge lifestyle change in most of us. As travel was restricted for most of the bit last year, people chose to...read more
MUMBAI: After giving significant number of hits in 2020, VYRL Originals is all geared up for 2021 with their first release of the year. With back to...read more