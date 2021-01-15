For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2021 19:02

7th Obi presents his latest block rockin' single 'Highschool'

MUMBAI: Following the tearaway success of 'Tesla Navigation', Irish rap riser 7th Obi pulls out another single from his forthcoming 'Love & Goodluck' project. 'Highschool', produced by longtime collaborator LHK, who has worked on three tracks on the album, introduces a block rockin' beat with exploratory piano keys, allowing for Obi to treat his auto-tuned vocal like an instrument over the top.

The rap upstart has his gaze set firmly on the future. Born in Nigeria before moving to Waterford, Ireland, he’s an artist steadily securing his stake on the rap scene. Originally birthed by SoundCloud and therefore tracing the same path as many rappers before him, 7th Obi fuses all kinds of genres from jazz to trap and hip-hop, touching on influences like Pi’erre Bourne, Travis Scott and Lancey Foux and creating moods designed to take listeners out of their day-to-day lives.

Obi's time spent growing up in Ireland gave him what he terms his “superpower,” in that being the only black kid meant that he was automatically singled out and made to feel different. Now, his lack of need for validation means he’s secure in making whatever out-there sonics he likes, confident in his own abilities. His Irish peers like Rejjie Snow and Jafaris became role models to look up to in the music game, and with his eyes set on the future, 7th Obi is just getting started.

