Video of Sachin-Jigar's latest single Heera captures beauty of Kashmir

MUMBAI: Heera, the latest single by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is capturing hearts not only with its melody but also for its video that showcases the beauty of Kashmir.

The video of the soulful number features singer Jigar Saraiya alongside actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed by Arunima, the video has been shot across picturesque locales in the paradise.

Talking about shooting in Kashmir, Shriya shared: "We were shooting in Kashmir trying to create an experience of romance. Heera had me on the hook the first time I heard it and I am very excited that it is out now. The melody composed by the music duo is so beautiful that only a place like Kashmir could justify its serenity and soul."

Opening up on his latest creation, singer Jigar Saraiya said: "Heera has an entirely different ambience of love. With love songs, it has been my endeavour to create music that is fresh, soulful and nostalgic. I am so glad that our idea of a love song has come to fruition so beautifully through Heera."

The track, now streaming on different platforms, has been sung by Jigar Saraiya, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya.

(Source: IANS)