Taylor Swift breaks record of 45 Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time tallied at No. 1 (on the chart dated Jan. 16).
Dating to the Artist 100’s 2014 launch, Swift outpaces Drake, who ranks second with 31 weeks at the summit, followed by The Weeknd (20) and BTS and Ariana Grande (15 each).
Swift reigns on the strength of her two most recent LPs, December’s Evermore and July’s Folklore. The former logs its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 56,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, while the latter places at No. 11 with 29,000 units, after spending eight weeks on top.
Evermore single “Willow” concurrently ranks at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, after debuting at No. 1 on both charts. Plus, the set’s “No Body, No Crime,” featuring Haim, charts at No. 29 on Hot Country Songs, after launching at No. 2, and is now being promoted to country radio. (Additionally, Evermore track “Coney Island,” featuring The National, is being promoted to adult alternative radio.)
Among other Artist 100 chart moves, Justin Bieber jumps from No. 13 to No. 2, thanks to his latest single “Anyone.” The track debuts at No. 6 on the Hot 100, earning Bieber his 22nd career top 10.
The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.
