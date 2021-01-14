Paris-based Morena drops her impressive debut EP 'SAD BOY HOURS'

MUMBAI: Paris-based artist Morena started writing and singing at a young age. After studying English literature, she was soon overwhelmed with the compulsion to create music and decided to completely dedicate herself to it. Her style manifests as a fusion of pop and RnB melodies resulting in an electric atmosphere. She showcases her often melancholic lyricism with her smooth and innocent voice with an unmissable hint of soul.

Her debut project 'SAD BOY HOURS' is out today. "The sad boy hour is the time of sadness for no apparent reason," says Morena. "I based my EP on those feelings". In her songs, she muses on different subjects surrounding love and sadness, including toxic relationships, life goals and heartbreaking moments. Often compared to Lolo Zouaï, Morena's personality shines through her music offering glimpses at her inspirations such as Jorja Smith, The Weeknd, or Amy Winehouse.