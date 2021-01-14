For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2021 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

Paris-based Morena drops her impressive debut EP 'SAD BOY HOURS'

MUMBAI: Paris-based artist Morena started writing and singing at a young age. After studying English literature, she was soon overwhelmed with the compulsion to create music and decided to completely dedicate herself to it. Her style manifests as a fusion of pop and RnB melodies resulting in an electric atmosphere. She showcases her often melancholic lyricism with her smooth and innocent voice with an unmissable hint of soul.

Her debut project 'SAD BOY HOURS' is out today. "The sad boy hour is the time of sadness for no apparent reason," says Morena. "I based my EP on those feelings". In her songs, she muses on different subjects surrounding love and sadness, including toxic relationships, life goals and heartbreaking moments. Often compared to Lolo Zouaï, Morena's personality shines through her music offering glimpses at her inspirations such as Jorja Smith, The Weeknd, or Amy Winehouse.

Tags
best songs music
Related news
News | 14 Jan 2021

Selena Gomez to release new language music?

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez continues to make the rounds with her 2020 album Rare, but fans believe that new music is on the way: a Spanish-language production, to be exact.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Debjeet Dey to come out with his debut single 'Iyarkai Ezhil'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a roller coaster ride for all of us, many have invested their time to follow their passions. One such individual is journalist Debjeet Dey who worked in a reputed publication, during the lockdown created his now ready debut single ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Lydian Nadaswaram is a musical genius: Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: There are many young geniuses in our country but surpassing everyone’s expectations are the BYJU’s Young Genius guests who are surprising the living legends of India with their extra ordinary skills.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift breaks record of 45 Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time tallied at No. 1 (on the chart dated Jan. 16).

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Check out Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal's cosy honeymoon pictures

MUMBAI: Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is living the good life with his wife, Shweta Aggarwal. The couple is at a vineyard in Nashik for yet another holiday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Oscar DeLaughter is optimistic in new track "Just Woke Up"

MUMBAI: Oscar DeLaughter is sure to put a spring in your step in 2021 with his latest single “Just Woke Up.” The song describes the feelings most...read more

2
Lydian Nadaswaram is a musical genius: Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: There are many young geniuses in our country but surpassing everyone’s expectations are the BYJU’s Young Genius guests who are surprising the...read more

3
Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato to perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

MUMBAI: Joe Biden is getting ready to dance, dance, dance at his upcoming presidential inauguration. Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi...read more

4
Furtados School of Music launches a program for toddlers and parents to bond in lockdown

MUMBAI: Furtados School of Music announces the launch of Infant-Toddler (12 months to 3 years) music sessions titled ‘Moments of Music & Magic’....read more

5
Debjeet Dey to come out with his debut single 'Iyarkai Ezhil'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a roller coaster ride for all of us, many have invested their time to follow their passions. One such individual is journalist...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games