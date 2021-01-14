Oscar DeLaughter is optimistic in new track "Just Woke Up"

MUMBAI: Oscar DeLaughter is sure to put a spring in your step in 2021 with his latest single “Just Woke Up.” The song describes the feelings most have had over the past year - the desire for self-improvement despite having been dealt a crappy hand.

Speaking of the song, Oscar shares, “Just Woke Up is about coming to grips with the reality of certain aspects in life but keeping hope that things will get better...I feel like things get easier when you've accepted what they are… I refer to summer because summer is a time when we plan on doing all the things you've wanted to do all year... but unfortunately it doesn't always work out. This past summer i think everyone had a taste of that more than ever considering the state our world was in."

The song is accompanied by a retro-inspired music video transporting the viewer into a 70's styled home. The music video leans into the use of patterns, colour and texture, serving as the perfect visual embodiment to Oscar's vibrant track.

Although a fresh face in the industry, NPR has already named Oscar as one of their 20 Under 20 Rising Artists “that you’ll want to see before buying tickets will cost you half a month's rent".

Currently, Oscar is working with Grammy-winning producers Happy Perez (Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, and Charlie Puth), Bluey Sport, and more notable names on his upcoming releases.

Stay tuned for more updates from Oscar DeLaughter.