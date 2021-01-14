Lydian Nadaswaram is a musical genius: Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: There are many young geniuses in our country but surpassing everyone’s expectations are the BYJU’s Young Genius guests who are surprising the living legends of India with their extra ordinary skills. These child prodigies on Young Genius will leave viewers on the edge of their seats and Piano expert Lydian Nadaswaram is one of them.
Young Genius, the show that celebrates child prodigies who have attained mastery through their gifts and determination, features music maestro Shankar Mahadevan who is all praises for Lydian Nadaswaram. 15-year-old Lydian Nadaswaram hails from Chennai, trained by Padma Bhushan A R Rahman, will showcase glimpses of his talent in the first episode of Young Genius.
Talking about the Young Genius Lydian, Shankar Mahadevan says, “The real musical genius in our country currently is Lydian Nadaswaram. We have an international Piano Day in Mumbai and we have many celebrated names on that day who come and play piano. And Piano Day’s star attraction is our little Lydian! When he sits in front of his home ground, the Piano, he only creates magic. He transforms himself from Clark Kent to Superman.”
Watch Shankar Mahadevan BYJU’s Young Genius only on News 18 Network on 16th January (Saturday) and repeat telecast on 17th January (Sunday)!
