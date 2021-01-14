For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2021 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato to perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

MUMBAI: Joe Biden is getting ready to dance, dance, dance at his upcoming presidential inauguration.

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons will perform as part of the inauguration festivities for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The music superstars will participate in "Celebrating America," a live 90-minute prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks that will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The event, which will include more performers yet to be announced, will cap off a day of celebration that will see Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

This special will feature remarks from both Biden and Harris, in addition to spotlighting American heroes who stepped up during the ongoing pandemic. It will follow the other events of this historic day, including the official Inaugural Ceremonies, a wreath-laying on Arlington National Cemetery and a "Parade Across America."

The program will air live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, along with streaming live on the PIC's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch channels. Additionally, it will be carried live on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DirecTV and U-verse.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America united," PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety—so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."

Inaugural events are certainly known for landing top-level talent. Barack Obama's second inauguration set a high bar in 2013, counting Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson and James Taylor among that year's performers.

Tags
Justin Timberlake Demi Lovato Joe Biden Beyonce Kelly Clarkson James Taylor
Related news
News | 08 Jan 2021

Demi Lovato trends on Twitter for these reasons!

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is in the process of channeling her anger into her music. After violent protesters stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the star took to Twitter to express her frustrations.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Beyoncé shares BTS scenes of her 38th birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Beyoncé blessed The BeyHive with a peek into her private life for the new year.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Demi Lovato returns to the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music. "Demi is in the studio," Braun wrote along with an emoji of eyes.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2020

Demi Lovato celebrates her stretch marks

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has flaunted glitter-coated stretch marks in a new Instagram post, in order to make a positive statement. Along with photos of her stretch marks, she also posted details about her eating disorder.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

Justin Timberlake shared the trailer for his new movie ‘Palmer’ acting alongside Alisha Wainwright

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling he has about his new movie Palmer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Furtados School of Music launches a program for toddlers and parents to bond in lockdown

MUMBAI: Furtados School of Music announces the launch of Infant-Toddler (12 months to 3 years) music sessions titled ‘Moments of Music & Magic’....read more

2
Debjeet Dey to come out with his debut single 'Iyarkai Ezhil'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a roller coaster ride for all of us, many have invested their time to follow their passions. One such individual is journalist...read more

3
Selena Gomez to release new language music?

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez continues to make the rounds with her 2020 album Rare, but fans believe that new music is on the way: a Spanish-language...read more

4
Jazzy B, Sonu Kakkar come together for a new Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Singers Jazzy B and Sonu Kakkar have come together for a peppy new Punjabi song composed by Kuwar Virk and written by Jung Sandhu. Jazzy B...read more

5
Katy Perry to join Pokémon for their 25th Anniversary

MUMBAI: Pokémon will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with some help from Katy Perry, who will be a part of the year-long P25 Music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games