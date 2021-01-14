Furtados School of Music launches a program for toddlers and parents to bond in lockdown

MUMBAI: Furtados School of Music announces the launch of Infant-Toddler (12 months to 3 years) music sessions titled ‘Moments of Music & Magic’. Objective behind this program is to strengthen the motor skills, language skills and social skills of children given the ‘online schooling scenario’ as well as lockdown (that has led to toddlers not getting exposed to outdoor environment where they meet peers). This course will redefine lullabies that we all have grown up with and thereby understand actions and bond better.
Since Music is an important ingredient for child development and strengthening parent-child relationship, this course will involve utilization of fingers-thumbs-toes, hello, goodbye, ocean animals. The program promises well structured & disciplined program to activate auditory senses of the infant using props & stories through music. Infants will require using props which are available at home to begin interaction. This frequency of the activity would be twice a week, for 40minutes (per session) with the goal to see the toddlers respond back with their attempt to sing with body percussions. The uniqueness of this program is that it can be done between grand-parents or parents with the toddler to increase the bond.
“Studies have shown that babies who participate in music classes with their parents in their initial years of life smile more, communicate better, and have more sophisticated brain development. With that thought, we at Furtados School of Music came up with the idea of introducing baby & parents to the tunes that are easy and enjoyable way to interact with each other. Given the pandemic, this is the opportunity that working parents have, since work from home is applicable, so the idea was to benefit toddler & parents through the language of music that benefits toddlers brain and boosts the language skills” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Furtados School of Music.
