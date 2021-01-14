For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2021 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Debjeet Dey to come out with his debut single 'Iyarkai Ezhil'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a roller coaster ride for all of us, many have invested their time to follow their passions. One such individual is journalist Debjeet Dey who worked in a reputed publication, during the lockdown created his now ready debut single ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’.

'Iyarkai Izhil' which means Nature’s beauty, is a Tamil track composed by Guhaprasath Subramanian, a well known Tamil theatre composer and is penned by renowned Tamil theatre artist Kamatchi Kaleeswaran. Debjeet, who is a successful journalist prior to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, honed his singing skills. After months of practice and riyaz, Debjeet realised his dream of creating his debut single and ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’ was born.

Commenting on the same, Debjeet says "I have been a music enthusiast since my college days. The lockdown gave me time to realise my dream and bring it to life. ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’ is hopefully the first of my many songs that i plan to release in the future and I hope people will enjoy the track. We have worked hard to create the song and are quite satisfied with the end result, post this song I’m planning to release a hindi track as well, work on which is already underway.” He signs off.

Tags
COVID-19 music
Related news
News | 14 Jan 2021

Paris-based Morena drops her impressive debut EP 'SAD BOY HOURS'

MUMBAI: Paris-based artist Morena started writing and singing at a young age. After studying English literature, she was soon overwhelmed with the compulsion to create music and decided to completely dedicate herself to it.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Selena Gomez to release new language music?

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez continues to make the rounds with her 2020 album Rare, but fans believe that new music is on the way: a Spanish-language production, to be exact.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Lydian Nadaswaram is a musical genius: Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: There are many young geniuses in our country but surpassing everyone’s expectations are the BYJU’s Young Genius guests who are surprising the living legends of India with their extra ordinary skills.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift breaks record of 45 Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time tallied at No. 1 (on the chart dated Jan. 16).

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Check out Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal's cosy honeymoon pictures

MUMBAI: Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is living the good life with his wife, Shweta Aggarwal. The couple is at a vineyard in Nashik for yet another holiday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez to release new language music?

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez continues to make the rounds with her 2020 album Rare, but fans believe that new music is on the way: a Spanish-language...read more

2
Jazzy B, Sonu Kakkar come together for a new Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Singers Jazzy B and Sonu Kakkar have come together for a peppy new Punjabi song composed by Kuwar Virk and written by Jung Sandhu. Jazzy B...read more

3
Katy Perry to join Pokémon for their 25th Anniversary

MUMBAI: Pokémon will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with some help from Katy Perry, who will be a part of the year-long P25 Music...read more

4
Check out Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal's cosy honeymoon pictures

MUMBAI: Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is living the good life with his wife, Shweta Aggarwal. The couple is at a vineyard in Nashik for...read more

5
Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato to perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

MUMBAI: Joe Biden is getting ready to dance, dance, dance at his upcoming presidential inauguration. Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games