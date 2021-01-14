Debjeet Dey to come out with his debut single 'Iyarkai Ezhil'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a roller coaster ride for all of us, many have invested their time to follow their passions. One such individual is journalist Debjeet Dey who worked in a reputed publication, during the lockdown created his now ready debut single ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’.

'Iyarkai Izhil' which means Nature’s beauty, is a Tamil track composed by Guhaprasath Subramanian, a well known Tamil theatre composer and is penned by renowned Tamil theatre artist Kamatchi Kaleeswaran. Debjeet, who is a successful journalist prior to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, honed his singing skills. After months of practice and riyaz, Debjeet realised his dream of creating his debut single and ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’ was born.

Commenting on the same, Debjeet says "I have been a music enthusiast since my college days. The lockdown gave me time to realise my dream and bring it to life. ‘Iyarkai Ezhil’ is hopefully the first of my many songs that i plan to release in the future and I hope people will enjoy the track. We have worked hard to create the song and are quite satisfied with the end result, post this song I’m planning to release a hindi track as well, work on which is already underway.” He signs off.