News |  14 Jan 2021 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

Check out Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal's cosy honeymoon pictures

MUMBAI: Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is living the good life with his wife, Shweta Aggarwal. The couple is at a vineyard in Nashik for yet another holiday.

Aditya took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share pictures from their latest trip. The two are at the Sula Vineyards and enjoying some wine and good views from their hotel.

Sharing a photo of white wine in a glass, he wrote, "Cheers to a beautiful world, beautiful life and a beautiful wife," he wrote. Another photo showed Shweta picking up some glasses from the table in their cosy hotel room. The room came with vaulted ceiling, a four-poster bed and some more traditional furniture. Sharing the photo, Aditya wrote, "Hello better half," and added a kiss emoji.

Aditya and Shweta went to Kashmir for their honeymoon in December. He shared a picture of the two of them enjoying a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. In his caption, he wrote a short poem in Hindi about the beauty he was surrounded by, making a reference to both the natural surroundings and his wife.

Aditya had also shared a selfie from the streets of Srinagar, and had captioned it, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia.”

In an interview, Aditya had talked about how the couple will enjoy their honeymoon in a phased manner. "Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacays. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg,” he had said.

Aditya and Shweta got married on December 1 in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by only close family and friends due to the coronavirus

