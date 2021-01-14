Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced devotional song ‘Hare Krishna Hare’ out now

MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of devotional music right from its inception. Taking ahead his father’s legacy, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar brings a new devotional track 'Hare Krishna Hare' composed by Poonam Thakkar, vocals by Palak Muchhal and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.

Ushering in the spiritual time of Makar Sankranti, this devotional rendition directed by Rajeev Khandelwal features Akanksha Puri and encourages one to submerge oneself in worship.

Says singer Palak Muchhal, "It's an entirely different experience to be singing a devotional song. Recording this song was a soothing and calming process! I feel blessed to have sung this divine rendition of Hare Krishna Hare."

Says the T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, "Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of harvest, growth and prosperity in our lives and the chant of Hare Krishna Hare brings spiritual elevation and joy. My father Shri Gulshan Kumar always felt strongly about devotional music and we at T-Series will continue to take his legacy and vision ahead."

The devotional song 'Hare Krishna Hare' is out now on T-Series Bhakti Sagar YouTube channel.