News |  13 Jan 2021 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

TOWI Films releases official video of the song "Teri Yaadein" by "Mohit Sharma" feat. "Shivani Raghav"

MUMBAI: It’s the time for experience the romantic past as TOWI Films releases the teaser of the much-awaited song "Teri Yaadein". It has caught everyone’s notice thanks to the touching music by "MIKI" & lyrics by "Mohit Sharma", who also sang the song in his melodious voice.

The song also features the very gorgeous "Shivani Raghav" who is a big name in Haryanvi, Punjabi & Hindi Songs with many popular video album songs under her name. She will also be seen in quite a few prominent upcoming Bollywood films. She shines in the teaser of Teri Yaadein. She is indeed a revelation in the song.

Produced by "Sandip Varma & Anand Thakor" under TOWI Films (The One World International Films), popular director Bijender Soni has handled the direction under his SoniBros FX Studio.

Gold Media Marketing is the digital partner and music consultant. This project is initiated by "Nitin Gupta" who is an Managing Director of reputated company "Gold Media Marketing".

Within a short period of time, Mohit has wowed everyone with his expressive voice and compositions. With Teri Yaadein, he proves his mettle as a bankable musical star. Written and composed by him, Mohit’s heart-touching contemporary song has an Indian musical soul. Mohit has brought out every emotion. Teri Yaadein will make everyone remember that special someone. He has worked with TOWI Films earlier too with hits like Bewafaiyaan and has an added advantage of performing for live shows.

And the song was possible thanks to TOWI Films who had earlier made an interesting Bollywood film in 2019 called LUV-U-TURN. TOWI is also seen launching numerous gifted singers via their YouTube channel. Their "TOWI Talent Studio" is a sanctuary for upcoming singers seeking a platform to be heard. Sandip and Anand with TOWI Films seek to support true musical talent.

With Teri Yaadein, they have talented director Bijender Soni on their side. Known for directing thousands of songs, short films and movies, his creative reputation supersedes him wherever he goes. Teri Yaadein is one such breathtaking song. The teaser is a good trailer to see that.

Watch the teaser of Mohit Sharma’s Teri Yaadein, produced by Sandip Varma & Anand Thakor of TOWI Films, directed by Bijender Soni under SoniBros FX Studio and starring Shivani Raghav. It is worth every penny.

