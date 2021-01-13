For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2021 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

Selena + Chef is returning in season two!

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has come a long way in the kitchen, but we're not calling her "Chef" just yet.

On Monday, Jan. 11, HBO Max dropped a new trailer for season two of Selena + Chef, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 21 with three new episodes. Once more, the "Rare" singer will tackle different delicious dishes while being guided by all-star chefs.

"Hey, it's Selena! As you all know by now, I'm not the best cook," the chart topper comments in a voice-over. "But, I'm not going to stop trying to get better. So, I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs."

And the line-up of chefs for season two is pretty impressive as it includes Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

Like in the previous season, these food experts will also be given a platform to promote the charity of their choosing.

Although this cooking adventure has been mostly successful for Selena amid the ongoing quarantine, it hasn't been without some hiccups. Just take a look at the just-released season two trailer below!

In the footage, the former Disney Channel darling almost burns down her kitchen thanks to one flammable dish. "What is happening?" a confused Kelis asks as Selena tries to blow out the massive flames. We'll definitely be tuning in to that episode.

Just when you think it can't get better, the new preview promises more of Selena's adorable Papa.
Selena quips, "Believe it or not, he has his own fan account."

We love to hear it. For a closer look at what's to come for Selena + Chef season two, catch the new trailer below!

https://youtu.be/CUcJMjw18-g

Tags
Selena Gomez Chef Selena + Chef
Related news
News | 08 Jan 2021

Selena Gomez calls out Social Media executives after rioters storm the Capitol Building

MUMBAI: On the heels of rioters in support of President Donald Trump storming the United States Capitol, Selena Gomez has directed her discontent toward social media.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2021

Is The Weeknd still not over ex Selena Gomez?

MUMBAI: The Weeknd's New Year is starting on a high note.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

#ThisHappened2020: Global and Indian musicians took centerstage on Twitter

MUMBAI: Home to music enthusiasts and artists from across the globe, this year Twitter witnessed some of the most interesting conversations on music (album releases, song drops, collaborations, et al), and innovative performances by musicians who moved their programs online. A host of live interactions on the service in the form of Q&As, voice Tweets, among others, kept artists and fans connected, entertained and enthralled.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2020

Selena Gomez: 'I am a huge advocate for therapy'

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize conversations related to such issues.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Justin Bieber slammed fans who encouraged fans to bully Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is taking the high road after a "sad excuse of a human" called on Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar in the list of most-followed Instagram accounts in India

MUMBAI: This is no surprise that Neha Kakkar has always been the audience's favourite keeping herself up to date on all social media platforms,...read more

2
Jazzy B, Sonu Kakkar come together for a new Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Singers Jazzy B and Sonu Kakkar have come together for a peppy new Punjabi song composed by Kuwar Virk and written by Jung Sandhu. Jazzy B...read more

3
Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and...read more

4
Zayn Malik surprises fans by dropping a phone number on Twitter

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik's phone number is no longer a mystery, or so it would seem. On Monday, the 'Pillowtalk' singer surprised fans by sharing a US...read more

5
TOWI Films releases official video of the song "Teri Yaadein" by "Mohit Sharma" feat. "Shivani Raghav"

MUMBAI: It’s the time for experience the romantic past as TOWI Films releases the teaser of the much-awaited song "Teri Yaadein". It has caught...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games