Neha Kakkar in the list of most-followed Instagram accounts in India

MUMBAI: This is no surprise that Neha Kakkar has always been the audience's favourite keeping herself up to date on all social media platforms, especially on Instagram.
Recently, the singer has appeared on the list of most followed Instagram accounts in India as per 2020. She ranked fifth among the celebrity list with a whopping of 51.3 mn followers.
While most of the names mentioned in the list were our all Bollywood celebs except Mr. Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli.
Singer Neha Kakkar has never failed to impress the audience with her melodious voice with back to back hits and the content she drops online. And the results have been stated above.
