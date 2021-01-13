Miley Cyrus pens an emotional message for her pet

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus is mourning the demise of her dog, and is looking at her music to heal her. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional message for the pet, revealing that she died of cancer.

"Mary Jane 5EVR. I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now. A lot has changed over time. Mostly me," she wrote along with a video tribute to the dog.

"Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane's passing. MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend," she added.

The singer shared the news in a series of Instagram Story posts. She adopted the dog with her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

"MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago & since then multiple types and tumors," Cyrus revealed, adding: "I was told it'd be an uncertain amount of time until she's gone. Advised to spend every second savoring anything new. I had been for 10 years."

She continued: "In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane never once did I forget the gift I had been given."