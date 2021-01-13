For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2021 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus pens an emotional message for her pet

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus is mourning the demise of her dog, and is looking at her music to heal her. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional message for the pet, revealing that she died of cancer.

"Mary Jane 5EVR. I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now. A lot has changed over time. Mostly me," she wrote along with a video tribute to the dog.

"Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane's passing. MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend," she added.

The singer shared the news in a series of Instagram Story posts. She adopted the dog with her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

"MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago & since then multiple types and tumors," Cyrus revealed, adding: "I was told it'd be an uncertain amount of time until she's gone. Advised to spend every second savoring anything new. I had been for 10 years."

She continued: "In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane never once did I forget the gift I had been given."

Tags
Miley Cyrus Singer music
Related news
News | 14 Jan 2021

Video of Sachin-Jigar's latest single Heera captures beauty of Kashmir

MUMBAI: Heera, the latest single by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is capturing hearts not only with its melody but also for its video that showcases the beauty of Kashmir.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced devotional song ‘Hare Krishna Hare’ out now

MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of devotional music right from its inception. Taking ahead his father’s legacy, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar brings a new devotional track 'Hare Krishna Hare' composed by Poonam Thakkar, vocals by Palak Muchhal and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2021

I have worked hard to get where I am today, Never settle for mediocrity: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: A young star was born on the stage of Indian Idol. However, she was eliminated from the show after being one of the finalists. Nevertheless, nothing could stop Neha Kakkar from achieving her dreams.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2021

TOWI Films releases official video of the song "Teri Yaadein" by "Mohit Sharma" feat. "Shivani Raghav"

MUMBAI: It’s the time for experience the romantic past as TOWI Films releases the teaser of the much-awaited song "Teri Yaadein". It has caught everyone’s notice thanks to the touching music by "MIKI" & lyrics by "Mohit Sharma", who also sang the song in his melodious voice.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2021

Neha Kakkar in the list of most-followed Instagram accounts in India

MUMBAI: This is no surprise that Neha Kakkar has always been the audience's favourite keeping herself up to date on all social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced devotional song ‘Hare Krishna Hare’ out now

MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of devotional music right from its inception. Taking ahead his father’s legacy, T-Series’ Bhushan...read more

2
Adnan Sami: I'm not on social media to propagate any political ideologies

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday clarified that he is not on social media to endorse or propagate any particular political ideology. "I'm not on...read more

3
Bejoy Nambiar: 'Re bawree' in 'Taish' a homage to women and independent artistes

MUMBAI: The music video of the song Re bawree, from the recent OTT-released film Taish, released on Monday. The song features the voice of Sona...read more

4
Video of Sachin-Jigar's latest single Heera captures beauty of Kashmir

MUMBAI: Heera, the latest single by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is capturing hearts not only with its melody but also for its video that showcases the...read more

5
So Fierce Music announces ten new artist signings for 2021

MUMBAI: Toronto DJ and producer Velvet Code launched their So Fierce Music imprint last year to represent a diverse array of LGBTQ+ inclusive dance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games