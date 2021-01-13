For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jan 2021

I have worked hard to get where I am today, Never settle for mediocrity: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: A young star was born on the stage of Indian Idol. However, she was eliminated from the show after being one of the finalists. Nevertheless, nothing could stop Neha Kakkar from achieving her dreams. From the tender age of four, she began her journey in music along with her brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar, singing at Jagratas in Delhi with no formal training.

Via her exclusive online class with FrontRow, India’s singing sensation Neha Kakkar spoke at length about her struggles, dreams and ambitions, which got her to be one of the most sought after superstars in Bollywood while also, providing practical tips for improving singing skills.

“I was only 2-3 years when I shifted to Delhi. I have fond childhood memories of sitting in my mother’s lap and watching my sister Sonu Kakkar sing. When I used to see her singing, I felt it was the most beautiful thing in the world. Seeing didi, I knew I wanted to be a singer too. Our family is musically inclined. My dad would write bhajans and we would sing them. I started going to jagratas at a young age and I remember leaving early in the evening and coming back the next day after our performance. That time jagrans would happen often in Delhi and people loved us three a lot. We were the highest paid and even had our own group which was called ‘Sonu, Neha and Party.’

She further adds, “These days in the industry, there is a lot of competition. You have to leave your footprint on a song and take the song to the next level. That is what I have done

Neha shared her success mantra and what it takes to be a good singer, “This course will give you the framework that will help you become a singer, not only a good one but also a smart singer. This FrontRow course is for all age groups and genders. I will teach you elements that are not to be found in any book or tutorials but my own lessons I learn first-hand since the age of four. I have been very ambitious and have worked very hard to be where I am today. When I was growing up, I had no professional help but Tony Bhai and Sonu didi were there to guide. Through FrontRow’s course, I will be the one taking you through all the different elements that are involved in learning music but also talk about how to become a star. I will not let anybody else make the mistakes I made. You will learn the basis of music and singing and the technicalities through this course. As we go deeper, we will cover lessons that are more advanced and if you are a professional singer, I will give you tips and techniques to improve live performances.”

She further added, “You need to keep revisiting this course, practice and come back and watch again and you will have newer learnings. Please keep learning on FrontRow. Improving is life long, the more you practice, the better you will be. You should know what you want to achieve by setting a goal. I knew I wanted to be a star and even become an actress for that matter. There is always pressure; people have come to watch you spending their hard-earned money. So never, be causal.”

“Over the years, I have really improved on my singing, evolved, gained experience, practiced, Remember, the biggest names in the industry are the hardest workers. Anything below perfection is unacceptable. Never settle for mediocrity.”

FrontRow, an online platform providing comprehensive skill-based courses at a nominal price, was launched on 8 December 2020 and aims to make it possible for people across the country to master their passion, while being mentored by the country's best. Conceptualized by three IIT alumni and tech entrepreneurs Ishan Preet Singh, Mikhil Raj and Shubhadit Sharma, FrontRow’s first set of sessions will have Masterclasses under six categories. These will be conducted by renowned names from various fields including Neha Kakkar, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

About FrontRow

FrontRow is an on online platform providing comprehensive skill-based courses at a nominal price, taught by the biggest names in their respective fields. FrontRow’s aim is to help people across the country to pursue their passions by not only enabling them to learn from the best, but also by creating a community of passionate users learning and growing together through activities, events, workshops and competitions.

Currently, courses from cricketers Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath are live on the site.

By offering high-quality learning material delivered by accomplished experts, FrontRow is committed to honing the passion and skills of India’s youth by bridging the common accessibility gaps, be it lack of funds, location or access to correct information and knowledge.

Neha Kakkar music FrontRow
