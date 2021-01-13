For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2021 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

Hailee Steinfeld reacts on Taylor Swift's 'evermore'; based on her character

MUMBAI: After fans believed Taylor Swift released 'evermore' based on Emily Dickinson, her close friend, Hailee Steinfeld, reacted to the theory.

The second season of Hailee Steinfeld's series Dickinson dropped on Friday, 8 January, and focuses on the life of famous poet, Emily Dickinson.

Hailee, seemingly, isn't the only fan of the American poet, as many fans believe that Taylor Swift's latest album, 'evermore', is based on Emily, herself.

Speaking to Capital, Hailee learned of the theory, and as a close friend of Taylor Swift's, she tried to work out if it could be true, saying "I don't know [if 'evermore' is based on Emily Dickinson], but I'm dying to know.

"The clues are lining up. I gotta figure that out," said the actress who plays Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series, which was first released in November 2019.

Fans believe that Taylor Swift was inspired by Emily Dickinson for her album 'evermore', after the 'Shake It Off' singer announced it on 10 December, which is also Emily's birthday.

Emily also ended one of her most iconic poems, 'One Sister Have I in Our House', with the word "forevermore," and Taylor also spoke about an idea for her album with "this girl sleepwalking through the forest in a nightgown in 1830", which happens to be the year Emily was born.

Swifties have also speculated that the song 'Ivy' was about Emily and her partner, Sue.

Hailee Steinfeld has been friends with Taylor Swift for many years, and even starred in Taylor's video for 'Bad Blood', as The Trinity, alongside the likes of Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Ellie Goulding.

Tags
Hailee Steinfeld Taylor Swift Zendaya Gigi Hadid Ellie Goulding
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2021

Zayn Malik surprises fans by dropping a phone number on Twitter

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik's phone number is no longer a mystery, or so it would seem. On Monday, the 'Pillowtalk' singer surprised fans by sharing a US dialling code phone number on Twitter, without a caption explaining the reason for the sequence of numbers.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2021

Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and gave a glimpse at the celebrations.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift is ‘really proud’ of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License"

MUMBAI: Game recognizes game! Music icon Taylor Swift gushed over High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo's emotional new single "drivers license," which has been blowing up social media ever since its release on Jan. 8.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Zayn's 'Vibez' lyrics gets candid about Gigi Hadid

MUMBAI: Zayn's dropped 'Vibez' from upcoming album 'Nobody Is Listening' and he gets candid about his longing for girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Zayn has dropped 'Vibez' from his upcoming third album and the singer's opened up about his love and, shall we say, lust, for girlfriend Gigi Hadid!

read more
News | 06 Jan 2021

Velvet Code releases joyful rework of Taylor Swift's 'Willow'

MUMBAI: Following the successful launch of “So Fierce Music'' an LGBTQ+ Inclusive Music Label, , Canadian/Austrian Genderfluid DJ and producer Velvet Code is back with a brand-new remix. This time around Velvet showcases a rework of Taylor Swift’s latest hit ‘Willow’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
TOWI Films releases official video of the song "Teri Yaadein" by "Mohit Sharma" feat. "Shivani Raghav"

MUMBAI: It’s the time for experience the romantic past as TOWI Films releases the teaser of the much-awaited song "Teri Yaadein". It has caught...read more

2
Ghazal song 'Rangreza' gives a message to have faith in the almighty: Kumar Atul

MUMBAI: Coming from corporate Background, Kumar Atul has spent major part of his professional life in India, Singapore, UK, Chicago. While travelling...read more

3
ZeePlex original's the power song 'Oh Saiyaan'; a melodious track from Arijit Singh soon to be out!

MUMBAI: 'The Power', a ZeePlex original, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan is all set to stream from January 14, 2020. While the trailer of...read more

4
Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and...read more

5
Cult rapper-producer MC Stan releases debut album, 'Tadipaar'

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop’s best kept secret rapper and producer MC STAN on Tuesday self-released his debut album, Tadipaar – days after he released...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games