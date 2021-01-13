Hailee Steinfeld reacts on Taylor Swift's 'evermore'; based on her character

MUMBAI: After fans believed Taylor Swift released 'evermore' based on Emily Dickinson, her close friend, Hailee Steinfeld, reacted to the theory.
The second season of Hailee Steinfeld's series Dickinson dropped on Friday, 8 January, and focuses on the life of famous poet, Emily Dickinson.
Hailee, seemingly, isn't the only fan of the American poet, as many fans believe that Taylor Swift's latest album, 'evermore', is based on Emily, herself.
Speaking to Capital, Hailee learned of the theory, and as a close friend of Taylor Swift's, she tried to work out if it could be true, saying "I don't know [if 'evermore' is based on Emily Dickinson], but I'm dying to know.
"The clues are lining up. I gotta figure that out," said the actress who plays Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series, which was first released in November 2019.
Fans believe that Taylor Swift was inspired by Emily Dickinson for her album 'evermore', after the 'Shake It Off' singer announced it on 10 December, which is also Emily's birthday.
Emily also ended one of her most iconic poems, 'One Sister Have I in Our House', with the word "forevermore," and Taylor also spoke about an idea for her album with "this girl sleepwalking through the forest in a nightgown in 1830", which happens to be the year Emily was born.
Swifties have also speculated that the song 'Ivy' was about Emily and her partner, Sue.
Hailee Steinfeld has been friends with Taylor Swift for many years, and even starred in Taylor's video for 'Bad Blood', as The Trinity, alongside the likes of Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Ellie Goulding.
