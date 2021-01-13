For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2021 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Downtempo artist, Boku reveals first single of 2021 with 'Fortune'

MUMBAI: Boku, the brainchild of Irish electronic producer Ian Ring, has revealed his very first offering of the new year, with a gorgeous downtempo creation, ‘Fortune’. The single marks the first of a set of three releases to come this January, forming a cohesive EP, slated to hit streaming services on January 27th.

Having initially cut his teeth in the dance realm with his first pop band, Young Wonder, the Cork native has gathered his electronic sounds and turned inwards. Sharing bittersweet introspection with the world via downtempo music, Boku projects a certain warmth through his synth manipulation and vocal chop laden productions. ‘Fortune’ is a masterclass in subtle builds matched with yearning percussive elements, creating an atmosphere all its own. Pulling influences from his own work with internationally renowned artists, Talos and Daithí, Boku manages to package a glimmer of hope in song amid the backdrop of a desolate world.

‘Fortune was born from playing with a chord progression on my Rhodes and manipulating field recordings. Those field recordings became a big part of the sound. I tried not to over-analysis anything when writing this record, and to just get lost in the creative flow and make decisions fast to capture the emotion I was feeling - and I think that sense of freedom and release really comes across in the music.’ - Boku

Ian Ring has worked rather extensively with a variety of commercially successful artists, from his own Young Wonder project to indie artists, Talos and Daithí, with his productions receiving multiple Choice Music Prize nominations for the Irish Album of the Year. He’s graced imprints ranging from Sony and Ultra Music to Universal, Warner, and more, seeing support from BBC Radio 1 and assorted media outlets. Ring debuted the Boku project in 2019, after the ending of a long-term relationship, deriving the moniker from a word meaning ‘I’: ‘when you spend years with someone you can end up losing your own identity if you are not careful, you can get wrapped up in someone else's narrative rather than your own and if that ends it feels like a death.’

Tags
Downtempo Boku Fortune
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hailee Steinfeld reacts on Taylor Swift's 'evermore'; based on her character

MUMBAI: After fans believed Taylor Swift released 'evermore' based on Emily Dickinson, her close friend, Hailee Steinfeld, reacted to the theory. The...read more

2
TOWI Films releases official video of the song "Teri Yaadein" by "Mohit Sharma" feat. "Shivani Raghav"

MUMBAI: It’s the time for experience the romantic past as TOWI Films releases the teaser of the much-awaited song "Teri Yaadein". It has caught...read more

3
Ghazal song 'Rangreza' gives a message to have faith in the almighty: Kumar Atul

MUMBAI: Coming from corporate Background, Kumar Atul has spent major part of his professional life in India, Singapore, UK, Chicago. While travelling...read more

4
ZeePlex original's the power song 'Oh Saiyaan'; a melodious track from Arijit Singh soon to be out!

MUMBAI: 'The Power', a ZeePlex original, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan is all set to stream from January 14, 2020. While the trailer of...read more

5
Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games