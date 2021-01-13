BEC delivers Euphoric new EP 'Psilocybin Therapy'

MUMBAI: Building upon an impressive 2020 discography, which included EP and remix pack contributions to her newly launched eponymous label, BEC returns to the forefront of the release radar with a hypnotic 3-track offering for Monika Kruse’s illustrious Terminal M imprint – ‘Psilocybin Therapy’ is available now across all streaming platforms.

The high-energy EP opens with ‘Psilocybin Therapy’; a slickly curated peak-time cut that fuses dark soundscape undertones with a hypnotic call and response vocal riff. Motivated by a direct kick and trance-laden synth lead, the title track champions all of the qualities we’ve come to crave from the Brighton-born producer and serves as yet another stellar addition to her ever-flourishing back-catalogue. Transcending her spiritual practice into studio time, ‘Energy' highlights the meditative sensibilities of militant percussion, unearthing an ethereal experience for anyone who has the pleasure of listening. A fluctuating drone-style synth and airy vocal chop bolster the track’s motive to another level, resulting in blissful ear candy. For the EP’s final chapter, Egbert steps up to re-work ‘Psilocybin Therapy’. Staying true to many of the original’s intricate sound design elements, the Dutch producer steers the cut into heavier techno waters with galvanised percussion and extended synth lines.

Announcing her arrival on the circuit just 5 years ago, BEC has already proven herself to be a rich contributor to techno’s vibrant culture, courtesy of her all-too-recognisable heady and hypnotic productions. Possessing a certified mastery for euphoric techno anthems, BEC’s early releases were chartered via some of the circuit’s top-charting imprints, such as Drumcode, Second State and Intec, to name a few. Although she remains a staple name within these world-renowned channels, 2020 saw a shift in focus for the Berlin-based talent, as she sought free expression in the pursuit of originality, subsequently launching her own eponymous label earlier in the year. Having already worked with industry giants Roland and Novation on demos and product videos, BEC added Mercedes to her list of accolades this year, both producing the soundtrack for and starring in their latest advert.