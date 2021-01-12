Zayn Malik's birthday special: Here’s a quiz to test if you’re a true fan!

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik kicks of his 28th birthday today, i.e. January 12, 2021.
The musician started his career as a singer by participating in The X Factor, was a part of the widely followed pop band One Direction for five years. However, he later parted ways from the quintet and established his career as a solo artist.
Ever since he kickstarted his career as a solo artist, the Pillow Talk crooner won numerous accolades including the American Music Award, MTV Music Video Award and MTV Billboard Music Award to name a few for some of his chartbuster songs. Thus, on the occasion of Zayn Malik's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for his ardent fans out there, to test their knowledge about Zayn's career.
1) How old was Zayn Malik when he auditioned for the popular British TV show 'The X Factor''
• Fifteen
• Sixteen
• Seventeen
• Eighteen
2) Where in England was Zayn Malik born and brought up'
1 South Yorkshire
2 West Yorkshire
3 Essex
4 Sussex
3) In which year did Zayn Malik join Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomilson and Niall Horan to form the pop band 'One Direction''
• 2010
• 2011
• 2012
• 2013
4) In which year did Zayn Malik part ways from One Direction to establish his career as a solo artist'
• 2014
• 2015
• 2016
• 2017
5) Zayn Malik released his first-ever solo studio album with RCA Records. Do you know the title of his first studio album'
• Icarus Falls
• Mind of Mine
• Up All Night
• Midnight Memories
6) Zayn Malik won the American Music Award for 'New Artist of the Year' in which year'
• 2015
• 2016
• 2017
• 2018
7) Which chartbuster song marked the first-ever solo track by Zayn Malik'
• It's You
• Befour
• She
• Pillowtalk
8) Zayn Malik started dating his 'Pillowtalk' co-star and ladylove Gigi Hadid in which year'
• 2015
• 2016
• 2017
• 2018
9) How many child/children do Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have together'
• None
• One
• Two
• Three
10) What's the title of Zayn Malik's highly-anticipated third studio album'
• Minus
• Certified Lover Boy
• Nobody Is Listening
• Utopia
Zayn M quiz's answers:
1 Seventeen
2 West Yorkshire
3 2010
4 2015
5 Mind of Mine
6 2016
7 Pillowtalk
8 2015
9 One
10 Nobody Is Listening
You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Zayn M quiz
