News |  12 Jan 2021 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and gave a glimpse at the celebrations. While the photos left fans gushing, ZiGi stans gasped as Yolanda accidentally shared a photo of Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face on her Instagram. In the picture, Yolanda was seen cuddling the baby while the little munchkin looked away from the camera. Unfortunately, her face was seen on the mirror reflection.

Yolanda posted the picture and fans took notice. However, Yolanda took notice of the mistake and quickly deleted the post. She then shared the photo again but cropped out the four-month-old baby's reflection. Sharing the picture, Yolanda poured her heart out. She said, "My birthday blessings..... When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1 It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed...... I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......"

Gigi took to the comments section and wrote, "You are the best OMA ! She is so lucky. We all are (hearts)‼️" Check out the photos below:

