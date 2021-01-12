Yolanda Hadid accidentally reveals Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and gave a glimpse at the celebrations. While the photos left fans gushing, ZiGi stans gasped as Yolanda accidentally shared a photo of Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face on her Instagram. In the picture, Yolanda was seen cuddling the baby while the little munchkin looked away from the camera. Unfortunately, her face was seen on the mirror reflection.
Yolanda posted the picture and fans took notice. However, Yolanda took notice of the mistake and quickly deleted the post. She then shared the photo again but cropped out the four-month-old baby's reflection. Sharing the picture, Yolanda poured her heart out. She said, "My birthday blessings..... When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1 It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed...... I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......"
Gigi took to the comments section and wrote, "You are the best OMA ! She is so lucky. We all are (hearts)‼️" Check out the photos below:
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more
MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more
MUMBAI: Anabel Englund and MK have dropped a remix package for their collaborative single ‘Underwater’, which came out 8th January.read more
MUMBAI: Toronto DJ and producer Velvet Code launched their So Fierce Music imprint last year to represent a diverse array of LGBTQ+ inclusive dance...read more
MUMBAI: American rapper Dr Dre is reportedly still in ICU. The artiste was rushed to intensive care unit after he suffered from sudden brain aneurysm...read more
MUMBAI: The music video of the song Re bawree, from the recent OTT-released film Taish, released on Monday. The song features the voice of Sona...read more
MUMBAI: The 35th edition of the showcase festival will take place completely online this year ESNS 2021 will be a fully digital event continuing its...read more