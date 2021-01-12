So Fierce Music announces ten new artist signings for 2021

MUMBAI: Toronto DJ and producer Velvet Code launched their So Fierce Music imprint last year to represent a diverse array of LGBTQ+ inclusive dance music talent without prejudice or judgement of their age, race, gender or sexual identity. The label is proving its success with the first release ‘Thrive’ by Sofonda, reaching over 250,000 plays across all platforms so far. Sofonda is the highest Canadian streaming drag queen of 2020.

With over two decades in the game, Velvet Code knows how hard it can be for LGBTQ+ artists to gain exposure and support, and it’s with this mission in mind that they are now announcing the addition of nine exciting new artists to the label’s roster.

The new artists joining the label roster who will release music on it this year are:

Jay Light: the New York-born, Toronto-based singer, rapper, and producer who fuses hip-hop, house and electronic styles and will release his tech-house tune ‘Damn Daddy’ on January 15 on Beatport (and January 29 elsewhere).

Brandon Hilton: American vocalist, songwriter, DJ, model, actor, producer, fashion designer, and activist whose exciting electronic pop output has previously reached the iTunes Pop Albums Chart Top 100.

Danny Dymond: fellow Torontonian house and electronic pop artist who will be showcasing his first-ever record on So Fierce. In his previous releases, he beautifully paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and this one will be no different.

Elle Taylor: the acrobatic international queen from Florida who played drag Donatella Versace in Ryan Murphy’s FX Crime Drama “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” alongside Ricky Martin.

Jamie Adrian: a Mexican-American singer from Chicago who got his first break by being chosen to sing for Britney Spears and Demi Lovato in 2012 on the X-Factor USA and will release his debut single in March / April 2021.

Justin Cross: a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Montreal whose influences include Charlie Puth, Memphis May Fire, and The Weeknd. His solo debut will be coming in early 2021.

Kali Marz: a soulful singer-songwriter from Texas who brings her powerful style to house and electronic beats and features on the upcoming single ‘I Want Your Love’.

London Shanel: hailing from Houston Texas, drag sensation London has proudly been signed to the label. The So Fierce release will be coming in the spring.

Tash Riot: a trained singer, dancer, and actor, she was born in Australia and moved to Toronto where she has taken the drag scene by storm and placed in the Top 3 in Crews and Tango’s Drag Race in 2018.

Trey Mon$y: 22-year-old Texan transgender singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer who was a critically acclaimed contestant on American Idol in 2018/2019 and was recently chosen among the East-Texas Top 15 Best Artists to perform in front of Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles.

Look out for a slew of hot music across 2021 from this talented bunch, with Velvet Code collaborating with and supporting them throughout!