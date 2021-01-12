For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jan 2021 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Little Mix and Ed Sheeran battles for U.K. singles chart crown

MUMBAI: Little Mix are facing a big challenge from Ed Sheeran for this week’s U.K. singles chart crown.

The British pop group takes an early lead with "Sweet Melody," the reigning No. 1 No on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

However, just 250 chart sales separate “Sweet Melody” from Sheeran’s “Afterglow” following the weekend’s sales and streaming activity, the Official Charts Company reports. There's a lot of time left for Sheeran to make his move.

Elsewhere on the First Look chart, Shane Codd lifts 6-4 with “Get Out My Head,” for what will be the Irish producer’s first Top 5 single, if it keeps its momentum.

It’s just ahead of Meduza's “Paradise” featuring Dermot Kennedy, up 10-5 on the chart blast, for what could be Meduza's second Top 5 song and Kennedy’s first.

Manchester rapper and actor Bugzy Malone earns the brightest start in the early phases of the chart week with “Notorious.” It opens at No. 20 after 48 hours, and is on track to become his fourth U.K. Top 40.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.

