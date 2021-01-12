ESNS 2021 gearing up for first digital conference and showcase festival this week

MUMBAI: The 35th edition of the showcase festival will take place completely online this year

ESNS 2021 will be a fully digital event continuing its mission to promote new European music. From 13 till 16 January, the showcase festival and conference will be broadcast online. The festival will be streaming worldwide for free, while access to the conference is only €50,- for delegates. The website, www.esns.nl, will be the gateway to the programme for both the festival and the conference.

Conference

Across four days the ESNS conference will host 80 panels and sessions with over 290 speakers. The conference, themed the ‘The Road to Recovery’, will host numerous panels, keynote interviews and sessions on how we will (re)shape the music industry post pandemic. Topics range from diversity to health & safety, from politics to streaming, Idealism vs. business and everything in between.

Apart from Keynote interviews with Scumeck Sabottka, Dua Lipa’s manager Wendy Ong, Scott Cohen, Stevie Wonder’s manager Keith Harris, Steve Strange and Mark Mulligan, many key players in the music sector will be speaking at ESNS; from Warner Chappell to Bandcamp, BBC Music Introducing to Spotify, Roskilde to Lowlands. All conference speakers can be found here > ESNS2021 speakers.

The conference starts on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:30 AM (CET). View Timeschedule Conference

Festival

The festival will stream exclusive sets of 189 European acts for free on its platform, available via the website in collaboration with NPO 3FM. The broadcasts start daily at 20:00 with the Eurosonic programme from Wednesday to Friday. Saturday is dedicated to Dutch acts only at Noorderslag. The exclusive sets will stream across four channels, while additional video material will be broadcast on the PLUS channels, including even more live sets and award ceremonies.

Artists performing include; Denise Challa (IE), Daði Freyr (IS), Holly Humberstone (GB), Julia Bardo (IT), Alex Gough (IE), Rimon (NL), Sofia Portanet (DE), James BKS (FR), YellowStraps (BE) and Casper Clausen (DK). See full line up here: https://esns.nl/line-up or dive into the official ESNS 2021 playlist.

View Timeschedule Festival

Music Moves Europe Talent Awards

The Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, the European prizes for popular and contemporary music, will be presented on Friday, January 15 from 8:00 PM. The ceremony, which will take place for the third time this year, will be presented by British artist Melanie C. Both the ceremony and the side program will take place in the digital stage Nite Hotel.

Newsroom

Daily reports and interviews about the conference and the festival can be viewed via the ESNS Newsroom. The Newsroom is available on the conference platform and can be accessed for free via the ESNS website.

Festival Access and Conference Registrations

The showcase part of the festival will be completely free. Registrations for the ESNS conference cost € 50, and are available via esns.nl/tickets.