Zayn Malik conducts a one-man show!

MUMBAI: Two years after he released his last album Icarus Falls, former One Direction member and musician Zayn Malik released his new song 'Vibez'.

The new song marks the second song of his third studio album Nobody Is Listening and is also the follow-up to his single 'Better'. The 'Pillowtalk' singer shared the update about his new song on Instagram by sharing a short part of the song.

"Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!" he wrote as in the caption.

'Vibez' is dedicated to his partner and supermodel Gigi Hadid. The song has beautiful lyrics stating, "Don't keep me waiting/ I've been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya/ You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya."

Earlier, the musician teased the track on his Instagram story with a short clip.

Talking about the songs in the album Nobody Is Listening, they are titled as follows: 1. 'Calamity', 2. 'Better', 3. 'Outside', 4. 'Vibez', 5. 'When Love's Around' (feat. Syd), 6. 'Connexion', 7. 'Sweat', 8. 'Unf**kwitable', 9. 'Windowsill' (feat. Devlin), 10. 'Tightrope' and 11. 'River Road'.

Malik had earlier in September 2020 welcomed his first child with Gigi. The couple who has been on an on and off relationship from the past few years are enjoying this beautiful phase of parenthood. Although Zayn hasn't shared much on his Instagram page, Gigi, from time-to-time treats fans with unseen photos clicked during her pregnancy and a few glimpses into the first Holiday season after becoming parents.