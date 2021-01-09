Rapper Badshah is facing marital woes

MUMBAI: The famous rapper of the Bollywood, Badshah who has given numerous songs to the music industry and made us groove to his thrilling music is facing a rough patch in his marital life.
Not many people know that Badshah is married. Jasmine his wife and Badshah married in 2012 in a hush-hush ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2017. The couple named her Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.
Badshah has never spoken about his wife or daughter in public.
As per a report in TOI, their marriage has hit a rough spot. Reports say that his wife was in Punjab during the lockdown while the singer was elsewhere.
The report says something is amiss between the two, while some reports say it's just a lover's tiff and the couple will get back soon.
