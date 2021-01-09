Listen to Oliver Heldens’ new remix of Above & Beyond's 'Thing Called Love' (feat. Richard Bedford)

MUMBAI: With several No. 1 hits and over two billion streams to his name, Oliver Heldens is a true superstar of our scene. Considered the founding father of ‘future house’, his breakout hit ‘Gecko’ featuring Becky Hill lit up the UK Top 40 charts in 2013 laning at #1 propelling Oliver to festival mainstages across the globe and earned him a prestigious residency slot on BBC Radio 1.

Oliver’s list of collaborators is a ‘who’s who’ of dance - Tiesto, Nile Rodgers, Riton, Sander Van Doorn - and he’s been tapped to remix superstars like Calvin Harris, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Disclosure and The Chainsmokers. Oliver also runs his own label Heldeep Records, alongside the newly launched OH2 imprint, which has seen the likes of Alok, Chocolate Puma, Dada Life and Example consistently release their music on the label.

“I’ve always really admired the guys and what they’ve accomplished with Anjuna and Group Therapy, so it was a great honor and pleasure to remix their iconic ‘Thing Called Love’ song, featuring Richard Bedford’s beautiful vocals, for the songs 10 year anniversary”, says Oliver Heldens. It might sound a bit different than what people would expect from me, but I wanted to keep the trancey vibe of the original alive in this epic new remix. I can’t wait to play this out at festivals when they are safe to can happen again! Hope you like it too :)”

One of several new remixes of classic Above & Beyond tracks to emerge as part of the 20 Years of Anjunabeats celebrations, Oliver Heldens’ remix of ’Thing Called Love’ was debuted by the band during their Group Therapy 400 livestream last September. 2021 is the anniversary of Group Therapy, Above & Beyond’s iconic album that also gave the world ‘Sun & Moon’, ‘Alchemy’, and ‘You Got To Go’.

The Oliver Heldens remix of Above & Beyond’s ’Thing Called Love’ (feat. Richard Bedford) is out now on Anjunabeats.