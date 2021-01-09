For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
09 Jan 2021

Laine Hardy's Smokey "Swingin'"' Honors Country Great John Anderson

MUMBAI: Laine Hardy had no trouble finding the swampy shuffle that drives “Swingin’,” John Anderson’s hit song from 1983. The American Idol winner and current Taste of Country RISER chose this iconic country standard as his cover and the song that closes his three-month run as ToC’s premier artist to watch.

Harmonica fills and double solos punctuate a performance that illustrates not only Laine Hardy the singer, but also the talented band leader from Livingston, La. Any recreation of “Swingin’” relies on one taking full ownership of the story of Charlotte Johnson. Hardy sings it like he grew up right down the street from her.

Laine Hardy is the second RISER of 2020, following the Cadillac Three and a long break from the series, thanks to the pandemic. Caylee Hammack, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen and Cody Johnson made up the class of 2019, joining Morgan Wallen Lindsay Ell and Brett Young from previous years. The quarterly franchise includes personal performances of an original and cover song, plus exclusive insight into what makes each artist special.

About Taste of Country: Taste of Country is the No. 1 country music site on the web with 40 million monthly page views, 2.1 million Facebook fans, 372K Twitter followers, 391K Instagram followers, and 441K YouTube subscribers. Our coverage - in addition to Taste of Country Nights, a nightly radio show hosted by Evan Rose - is syndicated to more than 100 country music radio stations nationwide.

