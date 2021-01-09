For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Jan 2021 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

Jeffree Star is shocked to hearing these rumours!

MUMBAI: Jeffree Star is just as shocked by those Kanye West rumors as we all are.

The beauty influencer finally revealed the truth about the viral TikTok video that claimed he was having an affair with Kanye, even though the rapper remains married to Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Jeffree posted a tell-all YouTube video, "Addressing The Kanye Situation," in which he called the allegations "the dumbest s--t I think I've ever read in my entire life."

At the start of the video, which was filmed on Jan. 6, Jeffree walked around his garage in a pink bathrobe, sipping a Red Bull and scrolling through memes about him and Kanye. The 35 year old told his cameraman, "I woke up and my phone was blowing up and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?' I honestly had no idea, right?... I'm keeping to myself. I'm living in this beautiful state. I'm loving life."

Jeffree, who is currently living in Casper, Wyo., said he got "a million" texts, phone calls and inquiries from news outlets about the rumors.

He then explicitly shut down accusations that he has slept with Kanye. "I'm single. I'm not sleeping with anyone," he revealed. "I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny."

Seemingly shocked, the cosmetics founder went on to investigate the so-called proof of their relationship. Specifically, fans pointed out that he lives in Wyoming, which is also where Kanye is calling home while he lives separately from the Kardashains.

Jeffree asked, "How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?"

It originally kicked off on TikTok, when user @realavalouiise claimed the Grammy winner was hooking up with a male beauty guru. At the same time, a portal reported that Kim and Kanye were in marriage counseling, and Kim was considering divorce. A source revealed, "Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Jeffree leaned into the romance rumors at first and wrote on Twitter on Jan. 6, "I'm ready for Sunday Service," referring to Kanye's famous musical church services. He later offered photographic evidence that he was in the mountainous state by sharing a sunset photo and writing, "I love these beautiful #Wyoming winter nights."

However, a source said, "There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors."

In his new YouTube video, he admitted the TikTok user "made up a whole lie," adding that all the online speculation is "so weird." He even spread a wild theory that Kim's mom Kris Jenner could be the source of the falsehood. Jeffree said, "If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing, Happy New Year sweetie girl."

"Y'all have too much time on your hands," continued the makeup star, who explained he is staying in Wyoming for half the year and California half the year, after recently buying 500 acres in the "peaceful and quiet" state.

