Dermot Kennedy kickstarts 2021 with the reworking of hit single 'Paradise' with Meduza

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated, globally recognized, Italian production trio Meduza have returned in 2021 with chart-topping, platinum selling Irish star Dermot Kennedy on the acoustic version of their hit single ‘Paradise’, out 8th January.

Capturing a whole new personality into the hit song, which was reworked by Dermot and longtime collaborator Koz, the video carries an incredible live performance from Dermot and brings the lyrics to life for an emotional three-minute watch.

Winning the hearts of fans the world over, the hit single continues to grow, and has garnered over 100 million streams across platforms, whilst reaching a peak of #10 on the Official Charts UK Singles Chart. The single has also achieved #4 position on Shazam’s UK Chart, as well as achieving playlist placements on Capital FM and BBC Radio 1’s A List.

The release marks Meduza’s second single of the new decade, ‘Born To Love’ with UK artist SHELLS on influentual house music label Defected Records, a club track that has already racked up 60 million cumulative streams. Meanwhile Kennedy’s most recent single ‘Giants’ currently resides at #2 in the Irish charts and is wrapping on the UK official charts top 10’s door.

Meduza exploded onto the scene last year with ‘Piece Of Your Heart (ft. Goodboys)’, a global smash that has clocked up over 2 billion combined streams since its release and received a Grammy nomination. The track went diamond, multi-platinum and gold worldwide, including in the UK, selling over 1.2 million units and peaking at #2 in the UK Singles Charts and #1 in the US Dance Charts. This was followed up by the similarly successful ‘Lose Control’, a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill and Goodboys, another global, platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at #11 in the UK Singles chart and has amassed more than a billion streams alone.

Hailing from Dublin, Brit Awards nominee Dermot Kennedy first broke through in 2018 with lauded single ‘Power Over Me’, which has achieved platinum sales in his native Ireland, gold in the UK and has since racked up over 200 million Spotify streams. The following year saw the release of his debut album Without Fear, a global favourite that hit #1 in both the UK and Ireland, with the Guardian enthusing that he “wears his heart and guts on his sleeve to powerful effect” across the LP. The artist has collectively achieved over 1.5 billion streams across platforms globally, and now makes his first collaboration with the dance music titans.

With a spellbinding performance from Dermot, ‘Paradise (Acoustic)’ is sure to provide great comfort in the tumultuous times of late.