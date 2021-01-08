For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jan 2021 17:50 |  By RnMTeam

Your Loss unveil their new single, 'Chaos!'

MUMBAI: “A cataclysm of abstract imagery and brain-melting FX” - TRENCH magazine

Following the release of their self-titled debut project, 'YOUR LOSS I', West London duo Your Loss are on an absolute tear dropping the second single from their sophomore release, '(II)'.

Titled 'Chaos!' the 3:27 minute track features high energy, punky and abrasive delivery with nihilistic flows from a duo that are truly carving their own sound and niche within the London alternative hip-hop scene.

At 140bpm, 'Chaos!' redefines the meaning of a grime inspired track with an extremely catchy hook, skippy flows, woven over Juno-106 melodies, square waves and heavy hitting percussion.

The Your Loss duo - made up of vocalist privacydied and producer ramon - began developing their unique brand of alternative hip hop in 2018. Having grown up together in West London listening to diverse artists (ranging from Crystal Castles and John Maus, to Earl Sweatshirt and Mach-Hommy), their music has evolved into an untamed, sample-based sound, with emotionally charged melodies and punky vocals that speak to the dopamine hungry youth subcultures coming out of London today.

Tags
Your Loss Chaos Singer music
Related news
News | 08 Jan 2021

Neha Bhasin captures modern-day woman's heartbreak in a soulful rendition Tu Ki Jaane

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin is back again with a new track and this time she beautifully expresses the sadness that seeps into an ending relationship of the contemporary youth. The track titled Tu Ki Jaane, is built in the zone of Punjabi hip hop music.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2021

Chandana Dixit on her latest recreated song 'Husn Hai Suhana': Makers did not want to tamper original vocals

MUMBAI: Chandana Dixit is a Bollywood playback singer who has even worked as a dubbing artist later went on to sing popular songs such as Chumma Chumma" (Daanveer), "Tujhe Khaas Fursat" (Auzaar) .

read more
News | 08 Jan 2021

Raftaar's Kalamkaar Inks Global Deal With French Music Distributor Believe

MUMBAI: Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe that works with some of the most successful independent artists and labels across the world has partnered with popular rapper, music composer and producer Raftaar’s Kalamkaar to extend its’ digital musi

read more
News | 08 Jan 2021

Demi Lovato trends on Twitter for these reasons!

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is in the process of channeling her anger into her music. After violent protesters stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the star took to Twitter to express her frustrations.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2021

Gwen Stefani opens up on 'what was going on' with Blake Shelton waiting to Propose

MUMBAI: It sounds like Gwen Stefani was starting to wonder if she was bananas to think that Blake Shelton would ever propose.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud forays into independent content distribution and artist representation in regional languages

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more

News
ESNS introduces European Music Week - A call to support and introduce new European talent

MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more

News
Eros Music Spins 'Eros Now Music': A sweet spot that brings together the best of two worlds, Film & Non-Film Music

MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more

News
NTIA asks the Government - Who Do You Blame Now?

MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more

News
Creators slingshot to fame with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez calls out Social Media executives after rioters storm the Capitol Building

MUMBAI: On the heels of rioters in support of President Donald Trump storming the United States Capitol, Selena Gomez has directed her discontent...read more

2
Progressive metal band BENTHOS sign with Eclipse Records, new album out April 23

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is extremely excited to announce the signing of Benthos to an exclusive worldwide deal. The band is an experimental...read more

3
Gwen Stefani opens up on 'what was going on' with Blake Shelton waiting to Propose

MUMBAI: It sounds like Gwen Stefani was starting to wonder if she was bananas to think that Blake Shelton would ever propose. The "Hollaback Girl"...read more

4
ESNS confirms Dua Lipa manager Wendy Ong for keynote interview

MUMBAI: Successful manager of Dua Lipa to share insights on the profession of artist management ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces keynote with...read more

5
Demi Lovato trends on Twitter for these reasons!

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is in the process of channeling her anger into her music. After violent protesters stormed the United States Capitol on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games