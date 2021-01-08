Raftaar's Kalamkaar Inks Global Deal With French Music Distributor Believe

MUMBAI: Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe that works with some of the most successful independent artists and labels across the world has partnered with popular rapper, music composer and producer Raftaar’s Kalamkaar to extend its’ digital music distribution service arm to the burgeoning independent hip-hop label headquartered out of India.

Recently Believe India added popular Haryanvi artist Vishvajeet Chowdhary and Tamilian film composer and singer Leon James to their evolving roster which also includes other popular artists like Zaeden, Sachin-Jigar, Indar Chahal and Harvy Sandhu.

Vivek Raina - Managing Director - Believe India said, “In India, we are working across music distribution for our Labels and Artist Services (which includes brand partnerships, live /booking services, sync and curating events) to help all our artists in all the possible ways to support them to advance their careers and provide relevant services basis their needs. Recently we’ve entered into a partnership with YouTube Shorts where Indian artists and labels can not only get an access to Believe’s catalog on YouTube Shorts. As we are embracing the next generation of music creation, distribution, and consumption with YouTube Shorts, this is more than a collaboration; it is a strategic partnership. It is a great opportunity for artists and labels to work with us in a constantly evolving music industry. Our goal is to continue to support all artists and labels, at all stages of their career, at the local level by giving them the resources and tools they need to be successful.”

Shilpa Sharda – Director – Artists Services – Believe India commented, “We are proud to associate with artists across India as demand for music across all languages continue to grow. India has always had a unique music landscape and I am glad we are able to service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for keeping their global reach and local needs in mind. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India as limiting to one or two key languages would not be sufficient to leverage the unique representation of Indian Music.”

Raftaar added, “I am super excited that Kalamkaar has partnered with world's leading digital distributor of independent music to digitally distribute and promote our works on legal download platforms. There is some stellar content coming your way by the remarkable crew of Kalamkaar in 2021. Watch this space for more!”

With passion and authenticity cemented at its’ foundation, Kalamkaar, meaning writer in Hindi, was formed with an exciting roster of young artists such as KR$NA, Deep Kalsi, Brishav, Karma, Rashmeet Kaur and Yunan. Kalamkaar co-founded by Raftaar and Ankit Khanna has independently launched over 96 music videos till date accumulating more than 117.4 million views and a 730,000-subscriber base organically.