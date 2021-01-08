Gwen Stefani opens up on 'what was going on' with Blake Shelton waiting to Propose

MUMBAI: It sounds like Gwen Stefani was starting to wonder if she was bananas to think that Blake Shelton would ever propose.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Jan. 6, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that it took the 44-year-old country superstar so long to pop the question that she was starting to have concerns about their future together. As fans recall, Gwen announced on social media on Oct. 27 that Blake had finally asked her to marry him after five years together.
"Wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all," she told Jimmy on the talk show. "Didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, What's happening with us?"
The 51-year-old No Doubt performer added in the below video, "It was kind of in my mind like, We've been together a long time now. What's going on? I was in that place in my head."
Luckily, Blake finally made the magical moment happen, and the rest is history. But now that it will likely take them a while to start planning their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gwen has started wishing that maybe her man would have taken the plunge a bit sooner.
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more
MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more
MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more
MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more
MUMBAI: Successful manager of Dua Lipa to share insights on the profession of artist management ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces keynote with...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is in the process of channeling her anger into her music. After violent protesters stormed the United States Capitol on...read more
MUMBAI: Child singing star Jayas Kumar says lockdown was difficult, but getting to work during that period was an overwhelming experience. "I have...read more
MUMBAI: Chandana Dixit is a Bollywood playback singer who has even worked as a dubbing artist later went on to sing popular songs such as Chumma...read more
MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of ‘Dildari’, A-Jay M and his team have released their new song ‘Chal Koi Gal Nai’. The long-awaited song was...read more