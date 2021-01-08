For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jan 2021 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

ESNS confirms Dua Lipa manager Wendy Ong for keynote interview

MUMBAI: Successful manager of Dua Lipa to share insights on the profession of artist management

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces keynote with successful manager and modern music executive Wendy Ong, US President of TaP Music and TaP Records, who will be interviewed by artist manager and board member of Music Managers Forum Netherlands, Lijne Kreupeling.

Wendy Ong is US President of TaP Music, the company behind the successful careers of Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding, DJ Shadow and Dua Lipa, to name a few. Last year Dua Lipa, former EBBA winner at ESNS 2017, gave one of the most successful streaming live shows with more than five million viewers and guest appearances from Elton John and Kylie Minogue, among others. Her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ has sold over 2.6 million copies worldwide, has now reached more than 6 billion streams and has won 5 Grammy nominations. In a one-on-one keynote interview with Lijne Kreupeling of Headfirst Music/For Artistic Reasons, Wendy Ong will share her experiences and her vision on developments in the profession of modern artist management.

Wendy Ong

An unprecedented track record of breaking artists in every corner of the globe and personal journey that led her from Singapore to leadership posts at the industry’s top labels affirm Wendy Ong as a preeminent modern music executive. As President of TaP Management and TaP Records, U.S., she oversees all U.S.-related management and label activities for a diverse roster of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, and many more.

Lijne Kreupeling

As MD at boutique management company For Artistic Reasons and partner at renowned management and entertainment company Headfirst Music, Lijne is involved in the careers of among others Full Crate, Sevdaliza, FS Green, Midas Hutch. As a respected board member of the The Dutch Music Managers Forum she is the perfect candidate to interview Wendy Ong.

Other conference speakers include; Aly Gillan (Bandcamp), Anita Barisic (Warner Chappell), Annabella Coldrick (Music Managers Forum), Beverley Whitrick (Music Venues Trust), Claire O’Neill (A Greener Festival), Eric van Eerdenburg (Lowlands/MOJO), Fruzsina Szep (Goodlive), Hannah Shgbola (Echo Location), Helen Sildna (Tallinn Music Week), Helen Smith (Impala), Henrick Bondo (Roskilde Festival), Jess Partridge (Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing), Keith Harris (Keith Harris Music Ltd), Laura Kiesow (Spotify), Michael Chugg (Michael Chugg Entertainment), Michal Kascak (Pohoda Festival), Millie Carter (BBC Music Introducing), Sammy Andrews (Deviate Digital), Scott Cohen (Warner Music), Steve Strange (X-Ray Touring), Tom Windish (Paradigm Talent Agency), Scumeck Sabottka (MCT Agentur) and many others. All conference speakers can be found here > ESNS2021 speakers

FESTIVAL ACCESS AND CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS

The showcase part of the festival will be completely free. It’s recommended to register for the platform via esns.nl/tickets to get updates on new announcements and updates on the streams.

The digital platform of the conference will include panel discussions, keynotes, sessions, speed meetings, network opportunities, access to the delegates database and lots of new European music. The conference, themed ‘the road to recovery, already announced a number of key speakers before. Registrations for the ESNS conference cost € 50, and are available via esns.nl/tickets.

Tags
ESNS Dua Lipa manager Wendy Ong
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2021

Dua Lipa craves privacy in a relationship!

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa came forth revealing how media scrutiny can be unforgiving sometimes amid her relationship with Anwar Hadid.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Globally acclaimed producer Alok has launched his own social institute called Instituto Alok

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has launched a social institute bearing his own name, and has donated 5.2 million dollars (biggest donation made by a Brazilian artist) to the foundation.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2020

52 new up and coming acts confirmed for ESNS 2021

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has added another 52 artists to the line-up for the upcoming edition, taking place from 13 - 16 January 2021, including two of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards nominees - Alyona Alyona (ua) and Lous And The Yakuza (be) - plus five acts selected in cooperat

read more
News | 10 Dec 2020

Miley Cyrus performed her Dua Lipa collaboration 'Prisoner' on 'Kimmel'

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has performed her Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Prisoner’ on US television – watch the Kimmel performance below. Though the performance came without an appearance from Dua, it did feature all manner of green screen magic.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Miley Cyrus reveals she has a lot of 'FaceTime sex'

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus revealed that she has a lot of virtual intimacy on Facetime as she doesn't want to risk getting Covid-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud forays into independent content distribution and artist representation in regional languages

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more

News
ESNS introduces European Music Week - A call to support and introduce new European talent

MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more

News
Eros Music Spins 'Eros Now Music': A sweet spot that brings together the best of two worlds, Film & Non-Film Music

MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more

News
NTIA asks the Government - Who Do You Blame Now?

MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more

News
Creators slingshot to fame with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more

top# 5 articles

1
Demi Lovato trends on Twitter for these reasons!

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is in the process of channeling her anger into her music. After violent protesters stormed the United States Capitol on...read more

2
Child singing star Jayas Kumar: Missed school in lockdown but work kept me busy

MUMBAI: Child singing star Jayas Kumar says lockdown was difficult, but getting to work during that period was an overwhelming experience. "I have...read more

3
Chandana Dixit on her latest recreated song 'Husn Hai Suhana': Makers did not want to tamper original vocals

MUMBAI: Chandana Dixit is a Bollywood playback singer who has even worked as a dubbing artist later went on to sing popular songs such as Chumma...read more

4
A-Jay M's new song 'Chal Koi Gal Nai' becomes an instant hit on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of ‘Dildari’, A-Jay M and his team have released their new song ‘Chal Koi Gal Nai’. The long-awaited song was...read more

5
Raftaar's Kalamkaar Inks Global Deal With French Music Distributor Believe

MUMBAI: Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe that works with some of the most successful...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games