ESNS confirms Dua Lipa manager Wendy Ong for keynote interview

MUMBAI: Successful manager of Dua Lipa to share insights on the profession of artist management

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces keynote with successful manager and modern music executive Wendy Ong, US President of TaP Music and TaP Records, who will be interviewed by artist manager and board member of Music Managers Forum Netherlands, Lijne Kreupeling.

Wendy Ong is US President of TaP Music, the company behind the successful careers of Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding, DJ Shadow and Dua Lipa, to name a few. Last year Dua Lipa, former EBBA winner at ESNS 2017, gave one of the most successful streaming live shows with more than five million viewers and guest appearances from Elton John and Kylie Minogue, among others. Her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ has sold over 2.6 million copies worldwide, has now reached more than 6 billion streams and has won 5 Grammy nominations. In a one-on-one keynote interview with Lijne Kreupeling of Headfirst Music/For Artistic Reasons, Wendy Ong will share her experiences and her vision on developments in the profession of modern artist management.

Wendy Ong

An unprecedented track record of breaking artists in every corner of the globe and personal journey that led her from Singapore to leadership posts at the industry’s top labels affirm Wendy Ong as a preeminent modern music executive. As President of TaP Management and TaP Records, U.S., she oversees all U.S.-related management and label activities for a diverse roster of artists, including Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, and many more.

Lijne Kreupeling

As MD at boutique management company For Artistic Reasons and partner at renowned management and entertainment company Headfirst Music, Lijne is involved in the careers of among others Full Crate, Sevdaliza, FS Green, Midas Hutch. As a respected board member of the The Dutch Music Managers Forum she is the perfect candidate to interview Wendy Ong.

Other conference speakers include; Aly Gillan (Bandcamp), Anita Barisic (Warner Chappell), Annabella Coldrick (Music Managers Forum), Beverley Whitrick (Music Venues Trust), Claire O’Neill (A Greener Festival), Eric van Eerdenburg (Lowlands/MOJO), Fruzsina Szep (Goodlive), Hannah Shgbola (Echo Location), Helen Sildna (Tallinn Music Week), Helen Smith (Impala), Henrick Bondo (Roskilde Festival), Jess Partridge (Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing), Keith Harris (Keith Harris Music Ltd), Laura Kiesow (Spotify), Michael Chugg (Michael Chugg Entertainment), Michal Kascak (Pohoda Festival), Millie Carter (BBC Music Introducing), Sammy Andrews (Deviate Digital), Scott Cohen (Warner Music), Steve Strange (X-Ray Touring), Tom Windish (Paradigm Talent Agency), Scumeck Sabottka (MCT Agentur) and many others. All conference speakers can be found here > ESNS2021 speakers

FESTIVAL ACCESS AND CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS

The showcase part of the festival will be completely free. It’s recommended to register for the platform via esns.nl/tickets to get updates on new announcements and updates on the streams.

The digital platform of the conference will include panel discussions, keynotes, sessions, speed meetings, network opportunities, access to the delegates database and lots of new European music. The conference, themed ‘the road to recovery, already announced a number of key speakers before. Registrations for the ESNS conference cost € 50, and are available via esns.nl/tickets.