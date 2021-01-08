Child singing star Jayas Kumar: Missed school in lockdown but work kept me busy

MUMBAI: Child singing star Jayas Kumar says lockdown was difficult, but getting to work during that period was an overwhelming experience.
"I have been home for nine months and have been missing going to school and playing with my friends. But thankfully I have been continuously working which has kept me busy. I have composed an English song called 'Hopefully', in partnership with music companies in the US and Philippines," Jayas said.
"I have also composed a song for the Arogya Setu App with seven singers in eight languages and have sung this song in Hindi and Marathi. Apart from this, I have also recorded four songs for a channel from home itself," added the singer, who rose to fame with "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".
The child star continued: "While lockdown has been difficult, I have tried to make most of it. Additionally for me, work has been overwhelming in this lockdown, however, I got to see my parents and spend quality time with them for nine months. We sat, we watched TV, we cooked together and also practiced on my singing, it was a delightful moment for me. We even got to know about each other's likes and dislikes."
"Our bond only grew stronger with each passing day. #UnmuteTheKids helped me speak my mind without any fears," added Jayas, who joined Voot Kids' #UnmuteTheKids campaign, which pushes children to speak their mind.
(Source: IANS)
