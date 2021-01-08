For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Jan 2021 18:42 |  By Namrata Kale

Chandana Dixit on her latest recreated song 'Husn Hai Suhana': Makers did not want to tamper original vocals

MUMBAI: Chandana Dixit is a Bollywood playback singer who has even worked as a dubbing artist later went on to sing popular songs such as Chumma Chumma" (Daanveer), "Tujhe Khaas Fursat" (Auzaar) . It's been 24 years that Chandana had sung the original track and now once again retained the magic of her melodious voice. We can witness this in her latest recreated version of "Husn Hai Suhana" from Coolie No. 1.

"Re-recording for the new remix version of Coolie#1 was fun. The makers did not want to tamper or disturb the original vocals, they mainly changed the music track to make it more contemporary, aimed at the youngsters," said Chandana explaining the maker's mindset.

Click here to view the song:

Meanwhile, she is working on upcoming fusion projects in the USA. She's also heading on doing independent music with unique styles like Thumri, Dadar and Sufi which are close to her heart.

She also mentioned how the year 2020 was a hard and challenging year and that everyone was house bound.

"I feel it was a time of self reflection. I got a chance to assess and plan out the things I have been wanting to do more riyaaz, starting a new painting series amongst other things," added Chandana explaining how things went for her last year.

She further adds, "My goals for 2021 are going to go from a bit of a different mindset than before. We always say let’s see what this year will bring. I won’t focus on what this year will bring but I’ll ask myself what I will bring to this year. Some of my long list of goals include:
Taking more risks,
Sharing my music and art more,
Developing my social media presence,
Writing my book and the list goes on," expressed Chandana.

