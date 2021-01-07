Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha surpass one billion streams on Spotify with 'In The Name of Love'

MUMBAI: As of today, both Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha can officially call themselves part of Spotify's one Billion streams club, as their song ‘In The Name of Love' surpasses the whopping billion streams on the platform. Garrix is the first Dutch artist ever to accomplish this with one song. The milestone also marks Rexha's first billion streams song.

﻿The list of songs with over a billion streams on Spotify isn't very long. At the moment it includes just over 100 tracks where ‘In The Name Of Love' will be added to after today. Artists who were already part of the list are Ed Sheeran, Drake, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande amongst others.

Wilbert Mutsaers (Head of Music, Spotify Benelux): 'It's truly amazing that Martin Garrix has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify with one song as the first Dutch artist ever. His 'In the Name of Love' (feat Bebe Rexha) turns out to be an all-time classic!'

‘In The Name of Love' was officially released on the 29th of July 2016, after Garrix ended his very first Tomorrowland closing set with the track. Teaming up with American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, it immediately shot to the top of the charts. The live performance of ‘In The Name of Love' at the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' also marked the first performance by a Dutch artist on the show. Garrix had just turned 20 at the time.

Meanwhile, Garrix has not been slowing down ever since, releasing one big record after another including ‘Scared To Be Lonely' with Dua Lipa, ‘Summer Days' with Macklemore and Patrick Stump and ‘Ocean' with Khalid. The billion plays accolade is just the start of 2021 for Garrix, who has got plenty in store for his fans the coming year.