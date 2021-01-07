Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha surpass one billion streams on Spotify with 'In The Name of Love'

MUMBAI: As of today, both Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha can officially call themselves part of Spotify's one Billion streams club, as their song ‘In The Name of Love' surpasses the whopping billion streams on the platform. Garrix is the first Dutch artist ever to accomplish this with one song. The milestone also marks Rexha's first billion streams song.
The list of songs with over a billion streams on Spotify isn't very long. At the moment it includes just over 100 tracks where ‘In The Name Of Love' will be added to after today. Artists who were already part of the list are Ed Sheeran, Drake, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande amongst others.
Wilbert Mutsaers (Head of Music, Spotify Benelux): 'It's truly amazing that Martin Garrix has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify with one song as the first Dutch artist ever. His 'In the Name of Love' (feat Bebe Rexha) turns out to be an all-time classic!'
‘In The Name of Love' was officially released on the 29th of July 2016, after Garrix ended his very first Tomorrowland closing set with the track. Teaming up with American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, it immediately shot to the top of the charts. The live performance of ‘In The Name of Love' at the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' also marked the first performance by a Dutch artist on the show. Garrix had just turned 20 at the time.
Meanwhile, Garrix has not been slowing down ever since, releasing one big record after another including ‘Scared To Be Lonely' with Dua Lipa, ‘Summer Days' with Macklemore and Patrick Stump and ‘Ocean' with Khalid. The billion plays accolade is just the start of 2021 for Garrix, who has got plenty in store for his fans the coming year.
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more
MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more
MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more
MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more
MUMBAI: Canadian pop singer The Weeknd freaked out his followers after he posted a Botox-rich selfie of himself on his Instagram handle on Tuesday....read more
MUMBAI: Young Zwann, an Indian rap artist who enjoys a huge following on social media is loved by his fans not just for his music but also for his...read more
Salman Ali, an Indian singer who bagged the winner title of the 10th Indian Idol season and was also the first runner up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based electronica act FuzzCulture is releasing a new EP titled Strange Cities, which will be out exclusively via Apple Music on 15th...read more