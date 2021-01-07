Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seek counselling before concluding to 'divorce'

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not giving up on their marriage just yet.

A source tells that the reality star and musician are "trying to work through things" in marriage counseling. The insider explains, "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work."

As for what prompted Kim to consider a split after six years of marriage, the source says there "wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point."

A second source concurs, via NBC News, adding that Kim and Kanye are dealing with "regular relationship issues." As for speculation surrounding possible infidelity, the insider emphasizes, "There is no one else involved."

Moreover, multiple sources describe the situation as fluid, with a third source revealing, "Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."

While the future of their marriage remains in limbo, the first source insists they're "100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids."

As for the couple's current living arrangement, the insider confirms that Kim and Kanye have been living separately for a few months now. The source says their four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months, are staying with Kim at their family home in Calabasas, Calif. while Kanye lives at the Wyoming ranch.

And contrary to reports, the source reveals that Kanye is not at odds with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who he "loves" and is "super close" to.

Additionally, the second source explains that Kanye wasn't present for some of the holidays, including the Christmas Eve gathering at Kourtney Kardashian's house, because of "other work commitments which he had to travel for," with the exception of one day he spent in Wyoming.

A source previously told that Kim is hesitant to file for divorce, because "she wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids."

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," the insider explained. "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Neither Kanye nor Kim have publicly addressed their current relationship status.